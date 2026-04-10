Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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The Holy Land News
Apr 10

Not we can't. We shouldn't make any agreements with a terrorist state nor entity.

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Apr 10

I wish I had a crystal ball to know what’s in the mind of Trump. I am totally against this cease fire, for the simple reason that you can’t make peace with a terrorist government thats goal is to destroy you. Unfortunately too many Americans are in a coma and lack the ability and courage to choose the right path towards self preservation.

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