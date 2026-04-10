‘We can’t make peace with a terrorist state’ | Ex-Israeli ambassador blasts ceasefire deal

MICHAEL OREN ON SUBSTACK

MY COMMENT BELOW HIS ARTICLE

The theological war must be won, not just the military war. Unless and until the theological war is won, the military battles will keep recurring. Winning the theological war will include:

1. The Islamic end time prophecy, quoted in the first Hamas Charter, describes talking rocks and trees commanding Muslims to kill the Jews. This prophecy animates Iran and its proxies including Hamas. The key point, which all of them miss is this: the rocks and trees have NOT spoken. Therefore Allah does NOT YET want this prophecy to be fulfilled. Do you comprehend how key this fact is? If you don’t, please just pause for a few minutes and let the enormity sink in. Allah does NOT WANT Israel eliminated. At least not yet, until the end times. And the end times are very clearly not happening yet. It is a theological error for anyone to try to deliberately fulfil prophecies. The Iranian regime are learning this reality the hard way.

2. An increasing number of Muslim scholars know the following fact, and are making it more widely known: according to the Koran itself, Allah is a Zionist. You almost certainly find this strange, because this truth has been suppressed. Now that the internet allows a much greater freedom of exchange of ideas, this fact cannot be further suppressed. The existence of the State of Israel is justified within the Koran itself. Please read the book: “Allah is a Zionist”, the links to order it are below. This is very important. Please do not allow this chance of genuine peace to pass you by.

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