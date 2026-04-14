Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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FFP's avatar
FFP
8d

Idiotic to pretend that Islam is part of Britain or Europe. Islam started invading the Roman world around 650 AD and has never stopped - it took centuries to drive it back and it still sits in Hagia Sophia.

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
7d

Scott sounds about as antisemitic as you can get! “The violence of the settlers “ is a page right out of Palestinian propaganda! It’s Jewish shepherds who are being attacked. Passing the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners who have committed terrorist acts, so that they don’t live to kill again or be used in a hostage exchange makes total sense! All this concern for the killers but none for their victims!

Also, what do you do with someone who will not look at facts, but just spouts general feel good cliches and nonsense? Kanishka (don’t know what his ethnicity or religion) is either hopelessly naive or biased.

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