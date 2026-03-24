Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
Mar 24

Why? Clearly insane thing to do, but why? Is it politics? The London mayor? The frog in the water is about to boil! So sad.

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8 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Mar 24

Why? Was the first thing to come to mind too! It’s totally insane! What are people thinking to be so far wrong!

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