WESTMINSTER ABBEY

THE FLAG

TOMMY ROBINSON

CANON LAW OF THE CHURCH OF ENGLAND

Screenshot from the book: “How the Church Enables Islam”.

Here is the link:

https://www.churchofengland.org/about/governance/legal-resources/canons-church-england

B SECTIONS

Divine service and the administration of the sacraments

https://www.churchofengland.org/about/governance/legal-resources/canons-church-england/section-b#b9

CANON B1

Of conformity of worship

1. The following forms of service shall be authorized for use in the Church of England:

(a) the forms of service contained in The Book of Common Prayer;

(b) the shortened forms of Morning and Evening Prayer which were set out in the Schedule to the Act of Uniformity Amendment Act 1872;

(c) the form of service authorized by Royal Warrant for use upon the anniversary of the day of the accession of the reigning Sovereign;

(d) any form of service approved under Canon B 2 subject to any amendments so approved, to the extent permitted by such approval;

(e) any form of service approved under Canon B 4 subject to any amendments so approved, to the extent permitted by such approval;

(f) any form of service authorized by the archbishops under Canon B 5A, to the extent permitted by such authorization.

2. Every minister shall use only the forms of service authorized by this Canon, except so far as he may exercise the discretion permitted by Canon B 5. It is the minister’s responsibility to have a good understanding of the forms of service used and he shall endeavour to ensure that the worship offered glorifies God and edifies the people.

3. In this Canon the expression ‘form of service’ shall be construed as including -

(i) the prayers known as Collects;

(ii) the lessons designated in any Table of Lessons;

(iii) any other matter to be used as part of a service;

(iv) any Table of rules for regulating a service;

(v) any Table of Holy Days which expression includes ‘A Table of all the Feasts’ inThe Book of Common Prayer and such other Days as shall be included in any Table approved by the General Synod.

CANON B2

Of the approval of forms of service

1. It shall be lawful for the General Synod:

(a) to approve forms of services for use in the Church of England and to amend any form of service approved by the General Synod under this paragraph;

(b) to approve the use of any such form of service for a limited period, or without limit of period;

(c) to extend the period of use of any such form of service and to discontinue any such form of service;

and any form of service or amendment thereof approved by the General Synod under this paragraph shall be such as in the opinion of the General Synod is neither contrary to, nor indicative of any departure from, the doctrine of the Church of England in any essential matter.

2. Any approval, amendment, continuance or discontinuance of any form of service under paragraph 1 above shall not have effect unless the form of service or the amendment, continuance or discontinuance thereof is finally approved by the General Synod with a majority in each House thereof of not less than two-thirds of those present and voting.

2A. (1) It shall be lawful for the bishop of a diocese or other Ordinary of the place, on request made in accordance with sub-paragraphs (5) and (6) below on behalf of a parish or a place of worship of a kind specified in sub-paragraph (5)(a) below, by notice in writing to approve the continued use in the parish or place of worship, for such period as shall be specified in the notice, of any form of service -

(a) the use of which has ceased to be approved by the General Synod by virtue of the expiry of any limited period imposed under paragraph 1(b) above; or

(b) the use of which has ceased to be approved by the General Synod by virtue of the expiry of any period of extension granted under paragraph 1(c) above; or

(c) which has been discontinued under paragraph 1(c) above.

(2) Approval under sub-paragraph (1) above for the continued use of a form of service on a request made on behalf of a parish shall either -

(a) apply to all places of worship in the parish in question; or

(b) be limited in its application to such place or places of worship in the parish as may be specified in the notice.

(3) Where a bishop or other Ordinary has approved the continued use of a form of service under sub-paragraph (1) above he may, on a request made on behalf of the parish or place of worship concerned in accordance with sub-paragraphs (5) and (7) below, by notice in writing extend (on one occasion only) the period of continued use of the form of service for such further period as shall be specified in the notice.

(4) The period of continued use referred to in sub-paragraphs (1) and (3) above shall commence on the date on which the use of the form of service in question ceases or ceased to be approved by the General Synod or on the expiry of the original period of continued use, as the case may be.

(5) A request for approval under sub-paragraph (1) above for the continued use of a form of service or for an extension under sub-paragraph (3) shall be made -

(a) in the case of a place of worship which is in an extra-parochial place or in respect of which a clerk in holy orders is licensed under section 2 of the Extra-Parochial Ministry Measure 1967, by the minister concerned; and

(b) in any other case, by the minister and parochial church council concerned acting jointly.

(6) A request for approval under sub-paragraph (1) above for the continued use of a form of service shall not be made after the expiry of the period of twelve months following the date on which the use of the form of service has ceased to be approved by the General Synod and the period for which approval is given shall not exceed three years.

(7) A request for an extension under sub-paragraph (3) above of a period of continued use for a further period shall not be made after the expiry of the original period and the further period shall not exceed the original period or two years, whichever is the less.

2B. (1) Paragraph 2A above (except sub-paragraphs (2) and (5) and with the omission from sub-paragraphs (1) and (3) of references to the Ordinary) shall apply to forms of service used in a cathedral church as it applies to forms of service used in a parish, with the following adaptations.

(2) Where the Cathedrals Measure 2021 applies in relation to the cathedral church, for references to a request on behalf of a parish or place of worship there shall be substituted references to the request of the Chapter with the consent of the dean.

(3) [Repealed by Canon B 43]

(4) In relation to the cathedral church of Christ in Oxford, for references to a request on behalf of a parish or place of worship there shall be substituted references to the request of the dean and canons.

2C. In the case of a request in respect of a cathedral church or a place of worship which is in an extra-parochial place, the request shall only be made after consultation with the representatives of persons over the age of sixteen years who worship regularly therein.

3. In this Canon the expression ‘form of service’ has the same meaning as in Canon B 1 and the reference in paragraph 2A(5)(b) above to the minister shall, where there is no minister, be construed as a reference to the rural dean.

Note: The forms of service which are currently approved by the General Synod under paragraph 1 above are specified here.

CANON B3

Of the form of service to be used where alternative forms are authorized

1. Decisions as to which of the forms of service authorized by Canon B 1, other than the services known as occasional offices, are to be used in any church in a parish or in any guild church shall be taken jointly by the minister and the parochial church council or, as the case may be, by the vicar of the guild church and the guild church council. In this Canon ‘church’ includes any building or part of a building licensed by the bishop for public worship according to the rites and ceremonies of the Church of England.

2. If there is disagreement as to which of the said forms of service are to be used in any such church, then, so long as the disagreement continues, the forms of service to be used in that church shall be those contained in The Book of Common Prayer unless other forms of service authorized by Canon B 1 were in regular use therein during at least two of the four years immediately preceding the date when the disagreement arose and the parochial church council or guild church council, as the case may be, resolves that those other forms of service shall be used either to the exclusion of, or in addition to, the forms of service contained in the said Book.

3. The foregoing paragraphs of this Canon shall not apply in relation to a cathedral which is a parish church nor to any part of a cathedral which is a parish church.

4. Where more than one form of any of the services known as occasional offices, other than the Order of Confirmation, is authorized by Canon B 1 for use on any occasion the decision as to which form of service is to be used shall be made by the minister who is to conduct the service, but if any of the persons concerned objects beforehand to the use of the service selected by the minister and he and the minister cannot agree as to which form is to be used, the matter shall be referred to the bishop of the diocese for his decision.

5. Where more than one form of service of ordination of deacons or priests or of the ordination or consecration of a bishop is authorized by Canon B 1 for use, the decision as to which form of service is to be used shall be made by the bishop or archbishop, as the case may be, who is to conduct the service and, where more than one form of service of confirmation is so authorized, the decision as to which service is to be used shall be made by the bishop or archbishop, as the case may be, who is to conduct the service after consulting the minister of the church where the service is to be held.

6. In this Canon the expression ‘form of service’ has the same meaning as in Canon B 1.

CANON B5

Of the discretion of ministers in conduct of public prayer

1. The minister who is to conduct the service may in his discretion make and use variations which are not of substantial importance in any form of service authorized by Canon B 1 according to particular circumstances.

2. The minister having the cure of souls may on occasions for which no provision is made in The Book of Common Prayer or by the General Synod under Canon B 2 or by the Convocations, archbishops, or Ordinary under Canon B 4 use forms of service considered suitable by him for those occasions and may permit another minister to use the said forms of service.

3. All variations in forms of service and all forms of service used under this Canon shall be reverent and seemly and shall be neither contrary to, nor indicative of any departure from, the doctrine of the Church of England in any essential matter.

4. If any question is raised concerning the observance of the provisions of this Canon it may be referred to the bishop in order that he may give such pastoral guidance, advice or directions as he may think fit, but such reference shall be without prejudice to the matter in question being made the subject matter of proceedings under the Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction Measure 1963.

5. In this Canon the expression ‘form of service’ has the same meaning as in Canon B 1.

Note: The forms of service which have been approved by the Archbishops or commended by the House of Bishops as being suitable for use by ministers in exercise of their discretion under Canons B 4 or B 5 respectively are detailed here.

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The Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church are both enabling Islam. This is to the detriment of Christians worldwide.

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