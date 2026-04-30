LULU IS BANNING BOOKS CRITICISING ISLAM

Simon Elmer is an author who has written books criticising Islam.

I did not get around to ordering his books, but I did post an article introducing his latest book, here:

Here is his post on X, explaining the problem:

Quote:

Until further notice, The Great Replacement and the Islamisation of Britain is no longer available for purchase. Following an accusation of ‘hate speech’ unsubstantiated by any citation, Lulu, my printer and distributor, has cancelled my account without appeal. This means all my other books written over the last 10 years are also no longer available, depriving me of my income as a writer. If you’re one of the lucky ones who purchased a copy, this is why I advocate buying books.

I will start looking for another print-on-demand book service not controlled by the woke-Left and Islamists and try to get my books published again, but it’s likely to take a while, even if one exists. This is an example of what happens when blasphemy laws protecting Islam from criticism are written into the laws of our countries and the practices of companies. The next step is the burning of books not compliant with the Qur’an in Trafalgar Square.

YOU MUST ORDER MY BOOKS URGENTLY NOW!

I have written over 20 books on Islam. It is just a matter of time now that Lulu bans me too.

Order them while you still can. Which means right now. Today. Not tomorrow or next week. Now. Right now. Not after you have walked the dog or read the newspaper. I do mean right now.

All the links to do so are here:

UPGRADE TO A PAID SUBSCRIPTION TOO

Upgrade to a paid Substack subscription, whether monthly or annually. Annually is preferable for me of course, but if your budget only allows for monthly then that is very much appreciated too.

And in return, you can download four free ebooks, PDF format. (Substack does not support EPUB format.)

After you have become a paid subscriber, the second part of this article becomes visible to you. It includes the links to download the four PDFs:

TIME IS NOT ON OUR SIDE

My immediate task is to look around for alternatives to Lulu. Even if one exists, it will be a considerable task to shift all the books over. Probably about a month of effort. Because it is not just a matter of uploading the book files. Every single book will have to be edited. With new links and QR codes. It is surprisingly time consuming.

A month of effort equates to several months of elapsed time, because I do have other calls on my time.

So, if you have been putting off making book purchases, you cannot delay any longer.

Time has run out now for free expression. Under pressure from Islam.

And you need to donate what you can too, right now. While you still can. I think that funding channels such as “buy me a coffee” are on borrowed time too.

My stark reality: if I have no income, I cannot continue. I cannot help to save Western civilisation any longer, without your support.

There seems to be endless funding for those who wish to destroy us. Those who wish to preserve that which is good, are trying to operate on shoestring funding.

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Upgrade to a paid subscription and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! Including the book “Project Phoenix UK”.

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers to my substack receive FOUR free ebooks (PDF files). After subscribing, go to the article below to download them. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!