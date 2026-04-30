Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
4h

I have bought and read 3 of your books. I think "Concise Islam" is particularly good.

One of the things we need to do is to try and help the upcoming generation..

They need to know that they are being brainwashed by a corrupt establishment.

I wonder if a one page "Cheat Sheet" could be produced: "The Truth about Islam".

This could consist of maybe 10 key points which are 100% objectively true.

Maybe #1 could be: "Islam means Submission, not Peace"

The idea of the "Cheat Sheet" would be to get people to take the next step ...

read other material, starting with "Concise Islam".

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
2m

If they ban your books, time to relocate to America and inform Americans with your knowledge and informative books!

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