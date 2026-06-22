Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
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This looks like some well-needed good news. The only thing most MP's are interested in is riding the gravy train and enriching themselves. They need to wake up to the fact that today there are no real "safe seats" anywhere, especially for the "Uni Party" [ Con-Lab-Lib ].

This speech from OLiver Cromwell is superb [ Richard Harris playing Cromwell in the 1970 film ]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9DHOnUngxQ

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