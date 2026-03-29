Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Mar 29

The tactics of the Israeli military in war are the most humanitarian seen of any nation ever. What other country has dropped leaflets before a bombing warning the people to go to a safe place? It sure didn’t happen when we bombed the hell out of Germany during WWII! Israel has and will always try to target the terrorists. Jewish people value life, every innocent life. It is why they are willing to trade 100 terrorists for the life of one Jewish soul. I don’t happen to agree with this, but this is the policy of the Israeli government. If the terrorists would lay down their arms, there would be peace, but if Israel lays down her arms she would be annihilated. The same goes for the UK! If you don’t push back against Islam, the UK will no longer be English!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hellish 2050
Margaret Harold's avatar
Margaret Harold
Mar 29

Actions speak louder than words but words still matter. The last two years have been appalling but it has been long enough to see an undeniable pattern. Remember that. No leader has shown decency and honour.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hellish 2050
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hellish 2050 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture