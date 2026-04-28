Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
9h

Keep opting these clips. Maybe some useful idiots might wisen up.

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David M's avatar
David M
7h

Well said Tommy

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