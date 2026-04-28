HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE SPEECH

TOMMY ROBINSON’S GREATEST SPEECH ON ISLAM EVER - Share This NOW

CHAPTER MARKERS:

0:00 🔥 Islam Is Not Just a Religion

0:20 📊 Pew Research on Sharia Support

0:58 🙋 “Normal Muslims” Agree With Sharia

2:17 ⚠️ Why Minority Arguments Fail

2:55 🩸 Radicals Change History

4:07 🚨 Islam as Political Ideology

5:01 📖 Muhammad, Quran & Authority

7:02 ⚖️ What Sharia Really Means

7:49 🏛️ Sharia vs Western Democracy

8:43 🇺🇸 Replacing the Constitution With Quran

10:36 🌍 Human Rights vs Sharia

12:16 🌐 Islam’s Goal to Conquer the World

14:04 ⚔️ Jihad Is Obligatory

16:37 💰 Jizya and Submission

17:19 🚶 Hijra, Migration & Expansion

19:18 📈 Muslim Demographics in the West

20:29 👶 Demography as Strategy

21:59 🛑 Can the West Stop It?

22:29 🎤 Tommy Robinson’s Final Warning

23:28 ✝️ Why the West Is Losing

24:28 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family, Faith & Civilizational Survival

THE FULL SPEECH

TOMMY ROBINSON: The Islamic Invasion | University of Florida (Full Speech)

Premiered Apr 17, 2026 UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA

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~~~ CHAPTERS ~~~

0:00:00 Intro

0:00:37 Speech

1:47:40 Q&A

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