Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
7h

The time for action is now . Just listen to Britain’s overpromoted ministers supporting two tier policing and court proceedings and failing to even try to halt the invasion . We have an enemy government in office - they must be removed .

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3 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
7h

One of Tommy's favourite quotes is this: "If you tear out a man's tongue you are not proving him a liar. You're only telling the world that you fear what he may say". A couple of years ago Tommy wrote a book about his experiences. It was titled "Silenced". It zoomed up the best seller lists on

Amazon ... and then it was pulled. He was "silenced". But not for long. Courage is contagious, that's why our government of traitors want to shut him up, and all other high-profile dissidents.

In October Tommy is due in court, facing potentially 10 years in jail ... for wanting to talk to some

mainstream journalists. The B.S. charge is that these journalists "felt fear of violence". But there were no threats of violence ... all the communications were recorded. Welcome to North Korea ....

where all real journalism has been banned.

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