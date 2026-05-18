Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
7h

I was there and it was a great day. Loads of positive energy. I'm sure the idiotic insults from Starmer helped boost the numbers. All the doubters, critics and haters were proved wrong.

The really good news is that many people have now woken up and have decided to fight back against a totally corrupt Establishment.

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IsraelActivistCalendar's avatar
IsraelActivistCalendar
8h

MAGA!

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