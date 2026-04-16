Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
6d

The muslims need to go and live on an island away from the normal way of life. I am sick of listening to what their fake teachings spew. They nauseate me.

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
6d

To kill our dogs is like killing our children! I would think that this is the straw that breaks the camel’s back! Muslims are going to wake the sleeping giant!

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