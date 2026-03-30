You are not obliged to watch all these videos. But some of them will be of interest to some of my subscribers.

Here are two knowledgeable gentlemen, discussing serious matters.

Time For YOU To DEFEND THE FAITH... King Charles THE WOKE Won’t Do It For You!

BISHOP CEI DEWAR

His YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@BishopDewar

WATCH - Bishop Ceirion Dewar Reads His VIRAL Letter to KING Charles III LIVE on The Mike Graham Show

Bishop Cei Dewar, Chris Wickland and Brett on Abortion law, Cei’s letter to the king and more.

Bishop Leads Prayer at Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom Rally (13 Sept 2025)

GODFREY BLOOM

His YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@GodfreyBloomOfficial

Muslims for Greenies & Homosexuals

‘ISLAMOPHOBIA’... The Political Construct Made To SILENCE YOU!

NATO - The Unsettling Truth... WAR WAR WAR!

BOOK: ENABLERS OF ISLAM: THE CHURCH

Why does the Church promote evil? Islam is evil, the Church promotes Islam, thus the Church promotes evil. The root of this error goes back some 6 decades. This book examines how and why it happened. And gives recommendations for reversing the error.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/enablers-of-islam-the-church/paperback/product-45rm9p2.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/enablers-of-islam-the-church/ebook/product-kv5r9y4.html

BOOK: HOW THE CHURCH ENABLES ISLAM

The Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church are both enabling Islam. This is to the detriment of Christians worldwide.

At the root is a misunderstanding regarding Allah by numerous Christian theologians. If corrected, the Church might then have the ability to oppose Islam.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/paperback/product-7kem7re.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/ebook/product-dy6wzdr.html

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Upgrade to a paid subscription and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! Including the book “Project Phoenix UK”.

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers to my substack receive FOUR free ebooks (PDF files). After subscribing, go to the article below to download them. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!