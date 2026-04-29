Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
2h

What a BIG Mess!

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Roderick Blakeman's avatar
Roderick Blakeman
21mEdited

Spray everywhere with human urine, it works the same way as dog saliva, but easier to collect into a spray bottle, they'll soon get the message.

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