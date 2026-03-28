Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Mar 28

You’re not painting a very pretty picture of the UK. I use it as a huge warning to the US. I don’t think Trump will let it happen, but G-d help us if the Democrats get elected.

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4 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
Ash 1952's avatar
Ash 1952
Mar 29

Western countries have become bunch of panzies. They cow tow while bending knees for the vote of Muslims .

Muslims know what exactly your soft points are and use them against you.

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
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