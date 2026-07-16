Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Alison Thomas's avatar
Alison Thomas
4h

Those are good %s. Do you know how many for each point chose 'don't know'?

I ask because even if only a few % it helps create a true picture.

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
1h

There's a famous sentence that kicks off the novel "1984" -

"It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen".

O.K. - we are not in April, but the clocks are striking 13. Time is running out for the corrupt Ruling Class. We are supposed to be policed and governed by consent ... not contempt.

In "1984" the paradox of power is perfectly described like this -

"Until they become conscious, they will never rebel, and until after they have rebelled they cannot become conscious".

i.e. people are so oppressed, they lack the awareness to overthorow Big Brother, but can only gain true awareness by actively rising up.

The main tactic used by the corrupt Ruling Class is fear. But when people have nothing left to lose,

they have nothing left to fear.

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