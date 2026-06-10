HARRIS SULTAN

They Are Openly Doing Islamic Religious Behe@dings in Europe!!

KORAN COMMANDS BEHEADING

Here are screenshots from the Abrogated Koran. Verses are colour coded by category, so you can very easily identify verses commanding jihad (pink) and unbelievers (orange) and so on.

VERSE COMMANDING CUTTING THE NECK, I.E. BEHEADING:

Koran 8:12

VERSE COMMANDING MUTILATION

Koran 5:33

VERSE PROMISING PARADISE FOR JIHADIS

The jihadi who mowed down pedestrians with his vehicle in New Orleans had a Koran open at this verse in his home. Thus proving the link between the Koran and Islamic terrorism.

Koran 9:111

VERSE COMMANDING THE MURDER OF “POLYTHEISTS”

Islam regards Christians as polytheists for associating Jesus with God. This is the reason that Muslims slaughter Christians in very large numbers, because the Koran commands it.

The Arabic word “Mushrikun” means “those who associate other things with Allah”. It is generally translated into English editions of the Koran as “polytheists” or “idolaters”. Christians may not regard themselves as either of these, however it is irrelevant what they think of themselves. It is only relevant what Muslims think of them: commanded to be murdered in the name of Allah.

Koran 9:5 is the infamous “verse of the sword”. It abrogates (de facto deletes) an astonishing 108 more peaceful verses:

Koran 9:5

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It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

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