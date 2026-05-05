Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Kaycee
4h

It is a very in depth article! But I no longer have shock or amazement and the depths these people sink to to get noticed or G-d forbid, elected. Everyone in Britain ought to read this.

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