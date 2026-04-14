Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
7d

That’s so awful that took place 81 years ago just creepy people the Germans are

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