Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
6m

I wonder if Trump privately told Charles how he is losing his country. Knowing Trump I bet he spared nothing!

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
5h

Some very wise words from Lubna. She's paying the price for telling the truth and trying to warn people of what lies ahead. One key problem we have is that we have Two Tier Justice and Two Tier Policing. Unfurl a Union Jack and you can get arrested. Meanwhile Muslims will be escorted and protected, by the police ... even if they have banners proclaiming "Behead all those who insult Islam". We already have Sharia Police and a government that is a grandmaster of appeasement. Someone else who warned us, many years ago, was Christopher Hitchens. This 4 minute clip is essentail viewing. The message is "Resist while you still can". We should definitely resist, whether it is legal or not.

Here's the clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32KRwzJsy1o

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