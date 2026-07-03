DAVID COLLIER

The PFLP Was There on Oct 7. The Archbishop Should Not Have Met Its Supporters



I will keep this as brief as possible. Following my article on the Archbishop of Canterbury meeting with two women with a history of PFLP affiliation, several people contacted me with a variation of the same response: “So what?”

It is hard to believe that, after October 7, there are still people with so little understanding of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), what it stands for, and the central role it plays within the Palestinian “resistance” camp.

Some naively imagine that October 7 was a Hamas operation with a supporting role played by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Others assume that because the PFLP is a Marxist-Leninist organisation, it must somehow stand apart from the Islamist groups.

That fundamentally misunderstands the Palestinian armed factions and the reality of the alliances that developed first through violent opposition to the Oslo peace process and later under Palestinian rule after 2006. Whatever their ideological differences, when it comes to fighting Israel and killing Jews, the PFLP and Hamas are brothers in arms.

Continue reading the article here:

https://david-collier.com/archbishop-pflp-activists/

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