Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
7h

Shame on the Archbishop! Either he is totally ignorant or a big antisemite!

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
8h

The erosion of fundamental reasoning and empathy by religious leaders is a concerning societal trend.

This decline impacts international and interpersonal interactions and collective decision-making.

It necessitates a renewed focus on fostering critical thinking skills.

Rebuilding a foundation of shared understanding and compassion is paramount. Addressing this issue proactively will strengthen community bonds and promote a more humane future for the Judeo - Christian relations.

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