The New York Times Tried Shielding For Iran, Now They’re LOSING Their License!

DECEIT IS AN INTEGRAL PART OF ISLAM

Within the Koran there is no equivalent of the Biblical 10 commandments. One of the commandments forbids deceit.

The Koran describes Allah as the best of deceivers /schemers.

There are a number of named types of deceit in Islam.

DECEIT IN ISLAM

Islam permits Muslims to tell lies in certain circumstances. Such circumstances include: helping Islam to spread, and to protect it from criticism. We also have the phenomenon of “useful idiots”, those non-Muslims who are apologists for Islam and hence allow it to strengthen and spread, contrary to their own self-interests. All forms of deceit must be opposed.

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