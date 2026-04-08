Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
Apr 8

The “news” telling the Truth, seems to be an oxymoron these days, CBC, CNN, BBC, etc. seems like social engineering to me.

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Apr 8

Hopefully they will actually lose their license. So should the BBC, CBC NPR. ect.

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