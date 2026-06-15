PROFESSOR DAVID BETZ

The Military WON’T PROTECT US in Civil War. Belfast & 80% Chance of War in 4 YEARS. Prof. David Betz

Professor Betz envisages a civil war in the UK is very highly probable within the next 10 years.

Unlike wars between nations, which begin on a specific date, when they declare war, there is usually no specific date when a civil war begins.

It could be argued that the UK is already in a state of civil war. Strife is increasing. In various particular locations. Some places more affected than others. The numbers of locations, and the frequency is likely to increase in coming years.

Islam already declared war on non-Muslim lands. It is just that this fact is largely ignored or not recognised.

Islam divides the world into just two regions:

Dar Al-Islam. The land of Islam, where Islam is in full control.

Dar Al-Harb. The land of war. Full of strife, aiming to turn it into Dar Al-Islam.

Islam does NOT permit a third category: peaceful multiculturalism. Islam demands that it is dominant over other cultures, which might exist in an Islamic state, but only if they are thoroughly subjugated and not a threat.

I really hope that the UK can avoid civil war. But that can only be averted by absolute honesty regarding the reality of the threat. Continuing to be in denial will virtually guarantee that civil war happens.

I HAVE WRITTEN TO MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

I have written to MPs numerous times. Warning that the UK is rapidly heading towards civil war. Here is an extract from a recent email, quote:

Prime Minister David Cameron, Deputy PM Nick Clegg and Mayor Boris Johnson were very quick to deny any link between the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby and the teachings of Islam. By the above quotes I have accurately shown you that those three politicians blatantly lied to the public regarding the reality of Islam.

The public is increasingly well informed regarding Islam, the evil teachings in the Koran, and the link between Islamic scripture and the evil behaviour of Muslims. The lies by successive politicians that Tony Blair initiated with his mythical “true peaceful Islam” cannot be tolerated any longer. We are heading towards civil war according to Professor David Betz. I hope it can be averted, but it can ONLY be averted if politicians will begin to speak the harsh truth about Islam.

The public is increasingly recognising that successive Governments (Labour, Conservative - Lib Dem coalition, Conservative, and Labour again) have been treasonous by allowing and encouraging Islam to thrive. Islam makes no secret of its aim to dominate the entire world, and to cruelly subjugate non-Muslims as second class Dhimmis. Look it up if you have not heard of that word. This has been a known fact for 14 centuries, and cannot be denied by any rational person. If you served in a treasonous government you must deeply apologise now for your part in this utter betrayal. And make it your primary task now to halt and reverse the Islamisation of the UK.

Marcus Tullius Cicero: “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within.”

You have only these questions to answer to yourself: Will you tell the truth, however harsh it is, and be on the right side of history? Or will you prefer to tell lies to shield Islam from criticism, and thereby be on the wrong side of history? Choosing to stay silent in the face of evil implies assent to that evil. Awaken your conscience, urgently.

You must make your decision right now. Time is very rapidly running out now, if we are to save Western civilisation.

/ end of quote

Read the whole email here:

DHIMMITUDE

Dictionary definition:

dhimmi

(ˈdɪmɪ)

noun

a non-Muslim living in a state governed by sharia law

The Koran commands that non-Muslims must pay the exorbitant jizya tax. And do so as a sign of subjugation and abasement. Traditionally the taxpayer would have to crawl on their belly or at least bend down bowing low while paying the tax.

Koran 9:29 Fight against those who (1) believe not in Allah, (2) nor in the Last Day, (3) nor forbid that which has been forbidden by Allah and His Messenger (4) and those who acknowledge not the religion of truth (i.e. Islam) among the people of the Scripture (Jews and Christians), until they pay the Jizyah with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued.

DEMOGRAPHICS IS DESTINY

A compound growth calculation, based on official census data indicates the UK may have a Muslim majority around the year 2065 - 2070. You will find other figures elsewhere. The date they give is different, but the main point is they project it will happen. We can argue about the precise date, but that is not so relevant as that it will happen at some time.

I am not sure precisely why they give a different figure, however I suspect they have not done a compound shrinkage calculation of the non-Muslim population. It is the combination of the Muslim and non-Muslim figures that is then used to calculate the percentage.

See this article for further details:

WHEN WILL ISLAM TAKE CONTROL?

Islam does not believe in democracy, therefore it is likely to be in control, forming the government of the UK, well before the date when it becomes a numerical majority. I would well expect Islam to be in control a decade or two before that date, in other words 2045 - 2055.

Writing this article in 2026, that date is only around 20 - 30 years from now.

A child born today will almost certainly be a subjugated dhimmi when he or she is in their 30s, and quite possibly in their latter 20s.

If you are a parent or grandparent, if you wish to avert such a tragedy, you must become politically active right now. Pretending it is not happening is delusional. Thinking that somehow it will sort itself out on its own is delusional. Distracting yourself by more pleasant thoughts and activities will not help.

It is your duty to your grandchildren that you do something to avert tragedy.

Your grandchild will curse you if you did nothing. “Granny, you knew this was going to be my future, why did you ignore it and do nothing?”

You will have no answer.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

Firstly, you must get yourself up to speed on this subject matter. If you are reading this article, the chances are that you are already quite well aware that we have an existential crisis.

Then you have to wake up your friends and relatives. And colleagues if that is possible without getting fired from your job. Avoid getting fired - it is extremely hard to make a living without the steady employment that you have been used to. I know this from direct experience of it!

How to wake them up?

One way is to give them a copy of the book “Concise Islam”. The paperback was posted to nearly all MPs in 2021. By coincidence the final batch was posted on the day that Sir David Amess MP was murdered by a jihadi Muslim.

It is noticeable that there was not the outright denial: that it was nothing to do with the mythical “true peaceful Islam”, as was the case after Fusilier Lee Rigby was murdered, or when the jihadi suicide bomber murdered many at the Manchester Arena. The lack of that blatant denial is indicating that we are making progress, however painfully slowly. The truth will come out in the end.

Order “Concise Islam” here:

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/concise-islam/paperback/product-m68mn9.html

Order multiple copies, so that you can give it to people you know. It is an urgent task to wake people up, right now.

The third thing that you can do, and it will cost you nothing but some of your time, is to write to MPs. I have written to them numerous times, and I am not stopping!

I write roughly once per fortnight. It varies, according to what has happened in the news. To see my emails, click on the magnifying glass icon at the top right of this page. And search for “email”.

Of course when you write to them, do so using your own words. Don’t just copy my words.

You can very easily write to your own MP, and they are supposed to reply. You do have to give them your postal address if you want a reply.

I write to all of them. If some reply then that is a bonus. Of course I do not give my address, and so they are not obliged to reply. The main purpose of my emails is not to receive replies, but to educate the MPs regarding the reality of Islam. Some of course are still in denial, but I think the constant drip feed is making the denialists become more of a minority now. They have no rational argument to continue in denial.

We have to persevere. This is not a sprint, it is a marathon. Prepare yourself to keep plugging away, and don’t expect instantaneous results. I have been at it for 21 years now, on and off. The London bombings of 7/7/2005 awakened me to the existential threat from Islam itself.

And know that you are not alone. Some courageous people are high profile. Others are working consistently, away from the public gaze. Whichever you feel more capable of doing, then do it! Do it NOW!

SENDING AN EMAIL TO MANY PEOPLE

Sending an email to one or two people is easy and straightforward.

However when you attempt to send an email to all MPs (over 600 of them) then you hit various practical difficulties, making it a time consuming and not so easy task.

There is a way to make it a much smoother and easier way: using mail merge. It takes some initial setting up, but you only do that once. Then it is smooth and straightforward.

The spreadsheets of MP email addresses, and a spreadsheet of Anglican bishops are in this article, together with the step by step instructions how to set up mail merge. It is well worth being patient and setting it up.

BOOK: CONCISE ISLAM

We must make the effort to understand Islam. We need to understand that although we may not be particularly interested in Islam, Islam is very much interested in non-Muslims, and not in a good way! This book is intended as a brief introduction to the key aspects of Islam.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This book does not sugar coat Islam, nor view it through rose tinted spectacles. If you want such a book then DO NOT order this book. There are plenty of pro-Islam books to choose from elsewhere.

This book is less than 5mm thick, A5 page size. It can be sent in the UK postal system as a standard letter. You can help greatly with the task of making people aware of the harsh reality of Islam: Order multiple copies of the paperback, and send it to people of significance. And of course to your friends and relatives too.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/concise-islam/paperback/product-m68mn9.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/concise-islam/ebook/product-zmydy8n.html

BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

I am struggling financially, because I was fired from my job for writing a book criticising Islam. If you have any spare funds, now would be a very good time to help me.

Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

After becoming a paid subscriber, go to this article: “Paid subscribers receive…” via this link below. The second part of this article is unlocked for paid subscribers, and there are four “Download” buttons for the free ebooks:

SUPER PAID SUBSCRIBERS

If you are able to become a Super Subscriber (Founder), then as a thank you, you can download ALL of the ebooks at no additional cost.

After subscribing, the second part of this article below is unlocked for you, and it has all the “download” buttons:

BOOK DETAILS

The descriptions of all the books, and the links to order them are here:

If you are being put off becoming a subscriber because of the barrage of emails - don’t. You can switch off receiving emails via the Substack settings. Search online for instructions how to do it. Or set up a separate email account to keep your main email account clear.

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