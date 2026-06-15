Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Ted Manshoo's avatar
Ted Manshoo
12h

I always believed that the Military (Army , Navy, Air Force, were our absolute protectors from harm or foreign invasions 🤔

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3 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
Julia Dawn's avatar
Julia Dawn
5h

Thank you for all the effort and research, the fight's on

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