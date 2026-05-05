Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
6h

It’s mostly labour who caused more people come to the country than anyone

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2 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
Nell Pursey's avatar
Nell Pursey
5h

In which case, if true, that's great.

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