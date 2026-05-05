STARK REALITY

A survey of 30,000 Muslims in October 2023 shows that Labour was losing the Muslim vote very dramatically. Quote from the report:

Responses show a drop of 66% in potential Labour votes, from 71% to just 5%.

Conservative vote also dropping from 9%, to just 0.6% amongst survey participants.

Almost all respondents claimed the change in voting intention has been as a result of the reaction to events in Israel and Palestine.

The majority of respondents stated that their votes moved away from Labour or Conservative, to one of the following: abstaining to vote, Independent candidates, and the Green Party.

Source: Survey of over 30,000 suggests an emphatic drop of Labour support amongst Muslims. https://muslimcensus.co.uk/labour-losing-muslim-vote/

LABOUR

Labour has lost much of the Muslim vote already, and it will be probably an impossible task to get it back.

Labour should not even attempt to get back the Muslim vote. Instead, it should focus on restoring the Labour Party to its traditional core values. Concepts of real equality have been badly eroded, due to the necessity to compromise with Islam and its 7th century mindset. That necessity has now been lifted.

Labour had only 5% of the Muslim vote at the time of the survey, October 2023. It must surely have fallen even further now, to negligible percentages. And yet they still persist in failing to pin the blame onto Islam itself for the numerous harms - rape gangs, antisemitism, terrorism etc.

CONSERVATIVES

It has never made sense for the Conservative Party to chase the Muslim vote.

They had 9% of the Muslim vote. They only ever had a few Muslim MPs. And in return they betrayed our nation to Islam.

After every jihad terrorist attack, they would proclaim that it was nothing to do with some mythical “true” Islam.

This appeasement of Islam has simply lost them votes of their traditional non-Muslim voters, whilst gaining them hardly any Muslim votes. As a percentage only 9%, but that is of a smaller overall Muslim population anyway.

Has this chasing of the Muslim vote benefitted the Conservative Party? No, of course not.

WHERE HAS THE MUSLIM VOTE GONE?

It has, until relatively recently, gone to the pro-Gaza independents. A number of Labour MPs have lost their seats to them, and numerous others came very close to losing.

Since late 2025, an increasing number of Muslims have switched to the Green Party. It looked briefly as though it would switch to a new party, led by Jeremy Corbyn “Your Party”. However internal divisions and difficulties seem to have severely hampered it.

The Green Party is populated by naive left wing people. Completely ripe for the takeover by Islam. Their leader is the useful idiot Zack Polanski. Who is gay and Jewish! The last person, you would imagine, that Muslims would support.

Here he is, being questioned about antisemitism and the Islamic connection. By the way, the interviewer Trevor Philips has had his own eyes opened to the reality of Islam, some years ago. And has suffered as a consequence of discussing it.

Watch: Trevor Phillips reflects on interviews with the government minister, Heidi Alexander and Greens leader, Zack Polanski

https://news.sky.com/video/trevors-takeaway-polanksi-motivations-pure-or-political-13539644

Polanski seems to want to build bridges. People have tried. It does not work, unfortunately.

The reasons why it cannot are clearly aparent if you read the Koran: It commands Muslims to subjugate non-Muslims. Among numerous reasons, this is one of the key reasons.

Do a search for “Koran jizya”, it highlights verse 9:29.

Koran 9:29, various translations:

Fight against those who do not believe in Allāh or in the Last Day and who do not consider unlawful what Allāh and His Messenger have made unlawful and who do not adopt the religion of truth [i.e., Islām] from those who were given the Scripture - [fight] until they give the jizyah1 willingly while they are humbled.

— Saheeh International

Fight those of the People of the Book who do not [truly] believe in God and the Last Day, who do not forbid what God and His Messenger have forbidden, who do not obey the rule of justice,until they pay the tax and agree to submit.

— M.A.S. Abdel Haleem

Fight against those who (1) believe not in Allâh, (2) nor in the Last Day, (3) nor forbid that which has been forbidden by Allâh and His Messenger Muhammad (صلى الله عليه وسلم) (4) and those who acknowledge not the religion of truth (i.e. Islâm) among the people of the Scripture (Jews and Christians), until they pay the Jizyah 1 with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued.

— Al-Hilali & Khan

Those who do not believe in Allah and the Last Day - even though they were given the scriptures, and who do not hold as unlawful that which Allah and His Messenger have declared to be unlawful, and who do not follow the true religion - fight against them until they pay tribute out of their hand and are utterly subdued.

— A. Maududi (Tafhim commentary)

Fight those who believe not in Allah nor the Last Day, nor hold that forbidden which hath been forbidden by Allah and His Messenger, nor acknowledge the religion of Truth, (even if they are) of the People of the Book, until they pay the Jizya with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued.

— A. Yusuf Ali

HOW CAN MUSLIMS SUPPORT LEFT WING PARTIES?

Left wing parties generally have policies that are diametrically opposed to Islamic principles, such as LGBT etc. So why on earth would Musims support them?

It is a puzzle, until you realise this: The parties are just being cynically used by Muslims. They see the members as naive and easily manipulated. And they already put in the hard work to establish a party. It is much less effort and takes less time, to take over an existing party, than try to establish a new one from scratch. The relationship of Muslims to the Labour Party, and now to the Green Party is that of a parasite feeding on its host.

Labour and now the Greens are willing participants in this process. It makes them feel good and virtouous, while their life-blood is sucked out of them by these Islamic leeches.

Polanski believed that he could hypnotise women into developing larger breasts. Clearly absurd nonsense. But presumably they were willing participants in this absurdity, and presumably they paid him. Who is the bigger fool?

The membership of the Green Party has increased significantly since he became leader. It is astonishing that so many people fall for his charms, finely honed during his tit-whispering career.

Met Police chief, after his discussions with Polanski. Polanski had stated that a police officer had: “repeatedly and violently kicking a mentally ill man in the head”.

(Note: this is humour. It is what we used to be able to deploy, before Islam came on the scene.)

SEE ALSO

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