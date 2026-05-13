Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Dr EC's avatar
Dr EC
3m

‘Not supported by the evidence’ is a nice sciencey-sounding rhetorical flourish.

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