IS THE KORAN FROM ALLAH?

Koran 4:82 Then do they not reflect upon the Qur'an? If it had been from [any] other than Allah , they would have found within it much contradiction.

Stating it clearly: if there are contradictions in the Koran, then it cannot be from Allah.

We can easily find numerous contradictions in the Koran. The exact number of contradictions does not particularly matter. The existence of even a single contradiction, according to the above verse, indicates that the Koran is not from Allah.

Muslim scholars hotly dispute that there are any contradictions at all. And they must surely be very familiar with the above verse. And so they know how high the stakes are for Islam.

THE KORAN RELIES ON EARLIER SCRIPTURE BUT CONTRADICTS THEM

This is the “Islamic dilemma”. You will find numerous videos on YouTube by David Wood, Jay Smith and others describing it.

In a nutshell: the Koran relies on the Bible in order to confirm itself. Yet it contradicts the Bible in numerous ways. How can it rely on something that it claims to be erroneous?

The Koran itself states that it confirms the truth of the Torah and the Gospels:

Koran 3:3 He has sent down upon you, [O Muhammad], the Book in truth, confirming what was before it. And He revealed the Torah and the Gospel.

See also the following verse:

Koran 3:4 Before, as guidance for the people. And He revealed the Qur'an. Indeed, those who disbelieve in the verses of Allah will have a severe punishment, and Allah is exalted in Might, the Owner of Retribution.

ABROGATION ACKNOWLEDGES THAT CONTRADICTIONS EXIST

Koran 2:106 We do not abrogate a verse or cause it to be forgotten except that We bring forth [one] better than it or similar to it. Do you not know that Allah is over all things competent?

The phrase “cause to be forgotten” is interesting. It seems that the earliest Koran was not written down, but memorised. And so there would be a constant process of forgetting. Once it became written down, then memory does not become a factor. But there is then the problem: what to do about the numerous contradictions? Islamic scholars, over many years, worked out from context, which verses take precedence over others. The more significant verses abrogate, effectively delete, the earlier revealed contradictory verses.

There are hundreds of abrogated verses! Read the Abrogated Koran for the list of them.

A FEW VERSES WERE FROM SATAN

There is a novel by Salman Rushdie with the title “The Satanic Verses”. Publishing it got him into a great amount of trouble, and he has received numerous credible death threats, and actual attacks. He has to live in hiding constantly.

Rushdie did not invent the phrase “Satanic verses”.

In a nutshell, Mohammed wanted to make peace with the polytheistic communities. And very conveniently, it was revealed to him that there were three intercessors with Allah. Three female companions of Allah - the goddesses Venus, the moon goddess and the goddess of Fate. And they are mentioned in the Koran.

But Mohammed soon realised that there was this mistake. Having goddesses is in opposition to the concept of monotheism. And he soon changed this teaching back to strict monotheism, by denying the three goddesses.

In order to explain his temporary error, he stated that Satan had revealed the verses to him. Hence they are called the “Satanic Verses”. Rushdie simply published this usually hidden embarrassment, and soon the entire world knew about it.

My question for Muslims: if Satan could convince Mohammed of a falsehood on one occasion, that he subsequently detected, on how many other occasions did Satan convince Mohammed, which he did not later detect? The Koran could be riddled with other Satanic verses, that have not been deleted.

That there are numerous contradictions in the Koran proves (according to verse 4:82) that it cannot have come from Allah. Did it therefore come from Satan?

THE KORAN CONTRADICTS PHYSICAL REALITY

There are numerous scientific absurdities in the Koran, that contradict physical reality. Thus it cannot have come from the supposedly all-knowing Allah.

I visited a mosque a few years ago. They were having an open day, and advertised that everyone was welcome. So I went, with two friends.

We went there politely, took our shoes off in the foyer, and entered the main prayer room. A man in his 30s showed us around. And we soon discussed various aspects of Islam. We had decided beforehand not to discuss terrorism, as that would be an immediate close down of discussion. But we discussed various other aspects. Including the matter of the sun setting into a muddy spring.

Initially our host denied there was any such verse in the Koran. But we looked online via a phone, and found the verse number. We had brought a Koran with us and looked up the verse and indeed there it was. He could not deny that it exists!

Koran 18:86 is the key verse. But read a few verses around it for context:

Koran 18:83 And they ask you, [O Muhammad], about Dhul-Qarnayn. Say, "I will recite to you about him a report."

18:84 Indeed We established him upon the earth, and We gave him to everything a way.

18:85 So he followed a way

18:86 Until, when he reached the setting of the sun, he found it [as if] setting in a spring of dark mud, and he found near it a people. Allah said, "O Dhul-Qarnayn, either you punish [them] or else adopt among them [a way of] goodness."

I asked our host whether the sun had literally set in the muddy spring, or was it just a reflection of the sun on the surface. He consulted a large book, and confirmed that the description is the sun literally set inside the muddy spring, and it was not simply the appearance of doing so.

I pointed out that this was physically impossible since the sun is about a million times larger than the earth. He looked a bit disturbed by this information.

We also discussed the Arctic Circle. That in the summer months the sun does not set. In the winter months the sun does not rise. And so how does a Muslim living there determine when to pray? There is an answer but it is clearly nonsense. I asked whether Allah is all-knowing. “Yes of course.” was the reply. In which case, why did Allah not tell Mohammed about the Arctic Circle, and the special prayer time rules that shuld be applied?

IN SUMMARY

The Koran itself states that it must be from Allah because it has no contradictions. We can easily find contradictions, thus logically the Koran cannot be from Allah!

Islam should not be able to survive the internet age!

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Become a standard paid subscriber (monthly or annual) and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! Including the books “Project Phoenix UK”, and the “Abrogated Koran”.

Upgrade to be a Super Subscriber (a Founder Member) and receive ALL of the ebooks FREE! Via the link below. Thank you!

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the article below for details. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate.

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers keep me going. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!