Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
Apr 3

Thank YOU for the GOOD FRIDAY message. GOD BLESS +

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Apr 3

From the sound of it maybe it’s time to do away with the monarchy altogether! If King Charles abdicates his successor doesn’t look like an improvement! So, there’s not to be an Easter message. Well, I didn’t hear of him giving a Passover message either. It surely sounds like he has converted to Islam. G-d help England!

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