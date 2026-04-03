DR GAVIN ASHENDEN

The King Rejects an Easter Message - and remains silent.

SHOULD HE ABDICATE?

Numerous people are calling for this now. Even those who may have been neutral or positive towards the monarchy.

A few examples:

KING CHARLES GREETS THE JIHADI PRESIDENT OF SYRIA

RUPERT LOWE MP GIVES AN EASTER MESSAGE

Good Friday offers an important chance for quiet reflection - that applies whether you’re a regular churchgoer or not. For many millions, it holds deep religious meaning. For others, it is simply a reminder of the Christian values that have long shaped our country for the better.

Fairness, humility, compassion, responsibility, duty. Sacrifice.

Vital recognition that not everything needs to be rushed, or argued over, or endlessly debated.

Some moments are better approached with a bit of much-needed perspective and thought. Good Friday reminds us of doing what is right when it is difficult, and even when it is not the most straightforward path to take.

Because something worth doing is often not easy. In today’s Britain, with all of the many challenges we face as a people, that feels more valuable than ever.

Wishing everyone a peaceful and reflective Good Friday.

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