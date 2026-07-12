Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
11m

The problem we have is that "the useful idiots" exist at all levels in our society.

However, the "useful idiots" at the top of the power hierarchy are guilty of Treason.

Many are guilty of this, including Charles. The evidence for this is plain to see, as described in this short video from Dan Wootton ... https://www.youtube.com/shorts/YjdV4DhLhs0

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
33m

Many Western politicians, MSM, social media and universities have fallen pray gor this deceit.

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