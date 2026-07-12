The insanity of wishful thinking

Even quite intelligent people can be duped by conmen. Once they realise that they have been made a fool of, they struggle to understand how it was that they were fooled initially. And they feel remorse and shame.

Western nations are being fooled on a vast scale by Islam. Once such nations snap out of their stupidity, they will be able to push back against Islam quite easily, and rid themselves of the evil thoroughly and quickly.

The Koran describes Allah as “the best of schemers / deceivers”. Mohammed used deception many times. There are several named types of deception within Islam, “Taiyya” being the most commonly quoted, but it is just one among several. It is widely known by those who study Islam that it is NOT regarded as immoral for a Muslim to deceive a non-Muslim.

We have a significant impediment to properly tackling Islam in Western nations: the “useful idiot” non-Muslims who act as a shield for Islam. Against their own best interests! They seem oblivious to the danger that they are causing to themselves and to their own families. Behaving in this dangerous and irresponsible way must surely be regarded as a form of insanity. They have been programmed with falsehoods and can’t see it.

What will it take to de-program these useful idiots? Firstly they need to understand that those concerned citizens who speak out against Islam are not themselves evil. And that they have a valid point. And that they are in fact the ones who have taken the time and trouble to actually study Islam.

If you have ever tried to speak to such useful idiots, they come out with all manner of excuses as to why you are wrong and they are right. They will almost certainly state “oh well that is just your interpretation”. But then refuse to examine the scripture and provide an alternate interpretation!

We must realise that the brainwashing runs very deep. We cannot expect to de-program all of these useful idiots. The best we can hope for is to bypass sufficient of them, in order to be free to take the necessary and harsh actions to push back against Islam itself.

Unfortunately the pro-Islam propaganda has seeped into every institution that should be acting to uphold decent values. And that includes the Ministry of Defence – which should be our final backstop.

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