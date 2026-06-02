Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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grayhair
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“The government is of course in denial, and blames the patriots for mentioning that a problem exists.”

A fitting epitaph for the gravestones of Monsieur Macron and his cronies.

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