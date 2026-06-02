FRANCE IS FALLING TO ISLAM

Churches are burning as a regular occurrence.

Charlie Hebdo massacre.

Bataclan.

Murder of Jews.

Mass torching of cars.

Chaos.

Armed police and soldiers on the streets of Paris.

I have visited Paris several times over the years. The last time was nearly a decade ago. I doubt that I will ever go again. That last time there were many more armed police and soldiers patrolling, that I had not seen on previous visits. I and my friends decided to use public transport as little as possible, instead walking or taking a taxi.

And we decided to avoid proximity to the major landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower.

I have a sadness now that is hard to express. That a once great city has been reduced to this.

Under pressure from the Islamic invasion.

Whatever happened to the defiant spirit of “je suis Charlie”?

A few years ago numerous retired French generals wrote an open letter. Warning of impending civil war. Their letters, and responses, and other discussion have been collated into this book:

BOOK: THE IMPENDING FRENCH CIVIL WAR

A letter by 20 retired French generals and around 1000 mainly retired soldiers has warned the French government of an impending civil war. France is changing rapidly, becoming increasingly lawless and dangerous. Islam is winning the demographic conflict and before long it may well win the military conflict for control of France. The government is of course in denial, and blames the patriots for mentioning that a problem exists.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/the-impending-french-civil-war/paperback/product-g4696d.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/the-impending-french-civil-war/ebook/product-v8ydk9y.html

PARIS RIOTS IN 2026

And now we see the latest riots.

And some of the rioters were shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

They use any excuse to riot.

It is disrupting the lives of ordinary citizens, and putting the lives of emergency services personnel in danger.

Some see it as a form of karma, that supporting dire regimes such as the Iranian is bound to have consequences.

There is a lot of information online covering these latest riots. But here are just a few snippets.

SOME FOOTAGE

ISLAM IS COMING TO EVERY COUNTRY

They proudly state it, and make no secret of their aims.

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I would be grateful for your support. My task is to push back against the Islamisation of the West, with a particular focus on preventing the UK from becoming an Islamic state.

Britain has successfully resisted invasion many times throughout its history. None have succeeded. With our combined efforts, there is no reason why Islam cannot also be repelled. The main obstacle is the current lack of political will. We are shifting the Overton window rapidly, and if Britain can achieve this, many other countries can still be saved too.

Believe that it can be done. Spread that belief — and it will happen. However improbable it may seem and however dire the situation looks today, it can be turned around with sufficient willpower. We are close to the point of no return, but we have not passed it yet. There is still hope.

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Paperback books have lasting value because you can pass them on to others, who can then share them in turn. Your immediate task is to wake up your relatives, friends, and colleagues — now. The paperback “Concise Islam” is an excellent starting point. Printed books also bypass online censorship.

Paperback edition:

https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/concise-islam/paperback/product-m68mn9.html

The more funding I receive, the more effective I can be. Those promoting Islam have enormous financial backing, but they are at a disadvantage: truth and higher moral values are on our side. We must urgently spread the harsh but truthful reality of Islam, especially to public figures such as MPs, bishops, judges, police officers, and teachers. Time is running out.

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Who do you think you are kidding Mr Mohammed, if you think old England’s done?