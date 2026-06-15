Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
5h

"A few years ago I was worried that there was going to be a civil war. Now I'm worried there won't be". This traitorous government is starting to boast that they are emptying the hotels, full of illegal immigrants. The Bell Hotel is just one of many. This is nothing to boast about. Where are they going??? Coming to an HMO (House of Multiple Occupancy) near you. The official government policy is known as "Operation Scatter". The illegal immigrants will be scattered around the country to stop 'balkanisation'. But balkanisation will happen anyway. I was in the Balkans in the early 90's just before this conflict kicked off. The same tensions exist right now in the U.K.

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RiseN'Guard's avatar
RiseN'Guard
7h

Civil unrest is spreading - ready to ignite due to government ignoring concerns over mass migration from 3rd world countries- cultures we have absolutely nothing in common with fragmenting our western civilization.

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