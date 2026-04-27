I have not yet read his book, but it is definitely on my reading list “to do”.

Hopefully my Substack readers will go and have a look:

BOOK BY SIMON ELMER

https://architectsforsocialhousing.co.uk/2026/02/26/the-great-replacement-and-the-islamisation-of-britain/

The Great Replacement and the Islamisation of Britain — February 2026

by Simon Elmer

Paperback: £27.50

Hardback: £47.50

Description

The movement of 60 million immigrants from South Asia, Africa and the Middle East into Europe in a single generation is the largest external migration of people over such a brief period of time in human history. And yet, extraordinarily, it has been organised and implemented without any sort of mandate from the peoples of the nations into which they are migrating. Worse still, anyone who dares to notice this world-historical event, let alone voice a negative opinion of its impact on the native populations, is denounced by a transnational apparatus of propaganda as racist, xenophobic, Islamophobic or simply as a conspiracy theorist. The Great Replacement examines not only the reality of this programme of replacement immigration but also the strategies by which that reality has been denied, censored and criminalised.

As this rigorously researched book shows in documented detail, replacement immigration is not a conspiracy theory but a United Nations policy that has been written into European Union law and implemented by the nation states of Europe and across the West for the last 25 years. The first edition of this book exposed the economic motivations for this policy and how it benefits the corporations that lobbied the UN to adopt its terms. In this updated and expanded second edition, the author examines the evidence for what he concludes is the final goal of this policy: the Islamisation of Europe, a civilisational conquest that is most advanced in the UK. Here is the data, analyses and arguments to corroborate our fears of what this will mean for the sovereignty of Britain and the freedoms of the British people.

List of Contents

Preface to the Second Edition | Acknowledgements | Legal Disclaimer

Part One: Replacement Immigration

Chapter One: The Plan | 1. Context to the Demonstrations | 2. UK Immigration Policy | 3. Who Are the Immigrants? | 4. Replacement Immigration | 5. Elites and Immigrants | 6. Migration Governance and Enforcement

Chapter Two: The Impact | 1. Diversity is our Weakness | 2. The United States Model | 3. Immigration and Employment | 4. Immigration and Crime | 5. Normalising Our Replacement

Chapter Three: The Response | 1. An Extremist, Minority Government | 2. A Two-Tier State | 3. Managing Resistance | 4. Debunking Reality | 5. The Colonisation of Britain

Chapter Four: Solutions | 1. The Duties of Citizenship | 2. The Revaluation of Our Values | 3. The Economics of Reproduction | 4. Another Future

Part Two: The Islamisation of Britain

Chapter Five: The Plan | 1. Under Sharia Law | 2. The Invasion of Britain | 3. The Infiltration of British Politics | 4. The Muslim Conquest | 5. The Rule of Islam | 6. A Totalitarian Ideology

Chapter Six: The Impact | 1. Muslims and Sexual Violence | 2. Rape as an Instrument of Conquest | 3. The Inheritance of Pakistan | 4. Racism and Misogyny in Islam | 5. Our Dhimmitude

Chapter Seven: The Response | 1. Denial | 2. Censorship | 3. Collaboration | 4. A Conspiracy of Silence | 5. The Enemy Within | 6. Intifada in the U.K.

Chapter Eight: Solutions | 1. The Undeclared War | 2. The English Council of Britain | 3. The Home Front | 4. Who are the British? | 5. The Future of Britain

Image Credits | Bibliography

About the Author

Simon Elmer lives between London and Hong Kong. In 2002 he received his PhD in the History and Theory of Art from University College London, and he has taught at the universities of London, Manchester, Reading and Michigan. In 2015 he co-founded Architects for Social Housing, for which he is Head of Research. His books include Culture Wars: Art, Politics and Capitalism (2025); Case Studies in Estate Regeneration: Demolition, Privatisation and Social Cleansing (2025); The Housing Crisis: Finance, Legislation, Policy, Resistance (2025); Architecture is Always Political: A Communist History (2024); The Great Reset: Biopolitics for Stakeholder Capitalism (2023); The Road to Fascism: For a Critique of the Global Biosecurity State (2022); two volumes of collected articles on the UK biosecurity state, Virtue and Terror (2023) and The New Normal (2023); and with Geraldine Dening, Saving St. Raphael’s Estate: The Alternative to Demolition (2022), For a Socialist Architecture: Under Capitalism (2021); and Central Hill: A Case Study in Estate Regeneration (2018).

His articles have appeared in Unity News Network, UK Column, Off-Guardian, The Daily Sceptic, Real Left, The Conservative Woman, The Exposé, People’s Lockdown Inquiry and Sublation Magazine. His interviews and presentations about lockdown, the Great Reset and replacement immigration can be found on the podcasts of The Delingpod, Panda, UK Column, Brokenomics, London Bitcoin Space, Elevate, Campfire Conversation, On the Fringe, Trish Wood is Critical, Tom Nelson, Thinking Coalition, Think Twice, Common Knowledge, Planet-Uplift, Radically Human, Jerm Warfare (TNT Radio), Jason Olbourne (TNT Radio), Reality Check Radio, Doc Malik, Sonia Poulton, Staying Free, Forum for Democracy International and Kerry Hopkins.

Publication Details

Publisher: Architects for Social Housing (February 2026)

Distributed by Lulu Press, UK

Language: English

Hardback and paperback: 496 pages | 162 figures

ISBN 978-1-1057-7759-2 (hardback)

ISBN 978-1-1057-7751-6 (paperback)

Dimensions: 5.5 x 8.5 in | 14 x 21.6 cm

Endorsements

‘Think the Great Replacement is just a theory? Think again! As historian and author, Simon Elmer, explains, this is policy and it’s very real. Unmissable.’

Sonia Poulton, Sonia Poulton & Guests, London

‘In probably one of the most important Delingpods in a long time, writer Simon Elmer outlines the shocking realities of the UN’s policy of “replacement migration”.’

James Delingpole, The Delingpod, UK

‘An in-depth look at UK immigration statistics, Keir Starmer’s authoritarian leadership after recent civil unrest, and how it all plays into the Great Reset agenda.’

Paul Brennan, Reality Check Radio, New Zealand

‘The data the British government doesn’t want you to see. Simon Elmer brings the full story on why and how immigration is destabilising the UK and how far Keir Starmer will go to stop that discussion.’

Trish Wood, Trish Wood is Critical, Toronto

‘Simon Elmer is one of the few writers discussing what many journalists are afraid to — the rapidly changing demographics of the United Kingdom and its alarming effects on the social, economic and political fabric of the country.’

Jonny Hodl, The Staying Free Podcast, Mexico

‘Simon Elmer is one of the most reflective and intelligent analysts of British affairs I have met in a long time. Nothing he says is superfluous or trite; on the contrary, he thinks everything through very carefully. I strongly recommend him as an author.’

Dr. John Laughland, Director of Forum for Democracy International, Paris

‘The Great Replacement, also known as replacement theory or great replacement theory, is a debunked white nationalist far-right conspiracy theory coined by French author Renaud Camus.’

Wikipedia warning on YouTube discussion with Kerry Hopkins, New York

‘What the British people are owed is an explanation, because a failure on this scale isn’t just bad luck. It isn’t a global trend or taking your eye off the ball. This is a different order of failure. This happened by design, not accident. Policies were reformed deliberately to liberalise immigration. Brexit was used for that purpose, to turn Britain into a one-nation experiment in open borders.’

Keir Starmer, Downing Street, UK

SIMON ELMER ON X

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