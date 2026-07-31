Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
2h

Great speeches. Really disappointed by Jacob Rees Mogg- is he blind?

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