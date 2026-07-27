GENEROUS FUNDER

I have received funding to send paperback books to public figures.

The first title to be sent is “Why I Left Islam”. They cannot claim that ex-Muslims are somehow racist for criticising Islam. Unless they suggest they somehow changed race on becoming apostates.

So far 199 copies have been posted. To MPs of the following parties:

Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, and DUP. And to Rupert Lowe MP of Restore Britain.

It costs a little over £5 to send each copy.

Would you like to help too? The more funding I receive, the more copies can be sent.

You can contribute via “Buy Me A Coffee”: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050

Thank you!

Please share the link to this article, so others can contribute too to this key task.

Eventually I hope to send paperback books to many public figures, not just limited to Members of Parliament. There has to develop a widespread consensus that Islam is simply not compatible with Western civilisation.

Remember that if you upgrade to being a Super Subscriber, then ALL of my ebooks are available for you to download at no extra cost. Via the link below. We must do our utmost to save Western civilisation. You can feel a sense of achievement by helping my campaign.

BOOK: WHY I LEFT ISLAM

Powerful testimonies by former Muslims. The testimonies of ex-Muslims are powerful indeed. They have studied Islam, lived it, and for a time believed it and defended it. They really do know what they are talking about. Look up on YouTube “Why I left Islam”, and you will find many ex-Muslims giving powerful testimonies. Their life stories are transcribed in this book.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/why-i-left-islam/paperback/product-2dvqzr.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/why-i-left-islam/ebook/product-959ry7m.html

BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

I was fired from my job for writing a book criticising Islam. Be sure to subscribe to my Substack!

Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

After becoming a paid subscriber, go to this article: “Paid subscribers receive…” via this link below. The second part of this article is unlocked for paid subscribers, and there are four “Download” buttons for the free ebooks:

SUPER PAID SUBSCRIBERS

If you are able to become a Super Subscriber (Founder), then as a thank you, you can download ALL of the ebooks at no additional cost.

After subscribing, the second part of this article below is unlocked for you, and it has all the “download” buttons:

BOOK DETAILS

The descriptions of all the books, and the links to order them are here:

If you are being put off becoming a subscriber because of the barrage of emails - don’t. You can switch off receiving emails via the Substack settings. Search online for instructions how to do it. Or set up a separate email account to keep your main email account clear.

You can also support my work via “buy me a coffee”. Note the page can take up to 20 seconds to load, be patient! Click on this link:

https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050

Thank you for your generous support. It is very much appreciated.

If you are not able to support financially at this time, you can very much help this Substack by posting links to my articles when you write comments below articles on other Substacks. That helps to widen the audience. Of course, post articles that are relevant to the topic. Thank you.

Please share and re-stack