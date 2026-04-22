Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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William Markley's avatar
William Markley
16h

I think that George Bernard Shaw's comments about everyone needing to justify their existence in front of a "properly-appointed board" are shared by a huge number of Leftists. I'm not sure how serious Shaw was about it, but I have known many Leftists who would very happily see the deaths of anyone who didn't share their ideals. And this is borne out by their actions over the centuries....

https://williammarkley.substack.com/p/excuses-for-murder-the-left-and-political

If the Left-Islamic alliance comes to full power, it will be interesting to see--for those of us who survive--how they justify each other's existence. Something tells me that there will be a lot of death and mayhem.

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
18h

The fake PM should be ashamed of himself now than ever

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