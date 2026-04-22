This article is very helpful. Do read it:

FABIANISM AND ISLAM’S INTER-DEPENDENCE.

These two do not simply co‑exist, but are inter‑dependent.

Fabianism promotes immigration from other countries under the Labour Party. It promotes mass immigration; it promotes legal and illegal immigration.

Because this is part of its long-standing agenda both here and in other Western countries. Over fairly recent years the tsunami of immigration across nations has seemed to just go on and on and therfore is increasingly take over existing communities, not helping them but instead damaging them. Large groups of immigrants do not integrate but stay within their own communities or clans. Multiculturalism has not worked as was joyfully claimed it would do .

continue reading the article here:

MRS MANDY HARRIS

THE FABIAN SOCIETY

PROMINENT MEMBERS

Recent Fabian members of the Labour government have included:

Tony Blair (ex-prime minister)

Keir Starmer (prime minister)

Cabinet members :

Rachel Reeves, ( Chancellor of the Exchequer)

Ed Miliband

Angela Rayner ,

Wes Streeting

David Lammy

Peter Mandelson ( was Ambassador to the USA for the UK .)

Also Sadiq Khan (the Mayor of London)

The list of Fabians in various other important government positions is longer and there are over 140 Fabians in parliament (and more in the Government bureaucracy.)

LOGO

Animated using Grok

FABIAN GEORGE BERNARD SHAW

He praises Mussolini:

Fabian Socialist George Bernard Shaw-Sickening Portrayal

He wants to execute useless people. It is curious that it is often those on the left who have the most extreme views. Yet claim those on the right are the baddies!

George Bernard Shaw talking about capital punishment

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Upgrade to a paid subscription and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! Including the book “Project Phoenix UK”.

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers to my substack receive FOUR free ebooks (PDF files). After subscribing, go to the article below to download them. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!