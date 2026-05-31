Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
6h

What's happening is Subversion - the systematic attempt to disrupt and ultimately destroy an institution, from within. The Church is just one target. It is one of the 4 F's of Cultural Marxism:

F- Faith (destroy Christianity); F- Flag (destroy pride in national identity); F- Family (denigrate the family unit); F - Freedom of Speech (criminalise all criticism of the subversion). All these acts of subversion are in plain sight, and they are all happening simultaneously. No wonder everyone feels disoriented and demoralised. All of the tactics being used against us were documented and explained over 30 years ago by Yuri Bezmenov, a KGB defector. This is a very short clip from a 1 hour talk he gave in L.A. in the 1980's ...

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/jP5_bjwzoRQ

Below is a slightly longer video from the excellent "Black Pilled" channel. This is a summary of the

tactics of political subversion.

I got myself a real education by systematically working my way through all the videos on this channel. The creator used to work in Hollywood as a screenwriter and film editor. He is an expert

on the brainwashing techniques used by the entertainment business and mainstream media.

Enjoy ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rB8dxgFI0vg

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Irene AEnglisc's avatar
Irene AEnglisc
10h

The CofE has been infiltrated by people with an agenda, they aren't Christians, their intent is to subvert Christianity. These people are globalists, they want a one world society and a One World Government. The intention is to replace Christianity with Islam. The one they worship is Satan, and they are doing his work.

Thessalonians 2:3

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