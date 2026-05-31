THE OXFORD UNION DEBATE ON ISLAM CANCELLED

The Church of England is bragging on X that they have helped to have the debate cancelled.

Naturally I have responded:

THE BISHOP OF OXFORD INTERFERED WITH FREEDOM OF SPEECH

Details here:

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EMAIL TO ANGLICAN BISHOPS

The Church of England is enabling and promoting evil. Why?

Dear Bishop {{Forename}},

I am very significantly concerned that the Church of England is enabling and promoting Islam. And that it is going out of its way to shield Islam from criticism.

Do you agree that Islam is evil? It requires a binary response: either it is evil or it is not evil.

Do you oppose evil?

Do you think Mohammed was a true prophet or a false prophet?

If you believe he was a false prophet, how can you stand idly by while your fellow bishops promote the works of Mohammed?

Anyone claiming to be a Christian yet refuses to state that Islam is evil and Mohammed was a false prophet should do everyone a favour and convert to Islam. Or as a minimum they should resign from their position within the Church, to make way for a true Christian who can robustly oppose Islam.

The fruits of the false prophet Mohammed are rotten and evil. Matthew 7:15-20

How can you stand idly by while your fellow bishops go out of their way to prevent a debate on Islam? If you do nothing in the face of evil, and you could do something easily and with little effort to prevent it, then you are partially responsible for the spreading of that evil.

You could very easily write a letter to the Church Times, stating that it was very wrong of the Bishop of Oxford to prevent the debate on Islam at the Oxford Union from going ahead. It would take just 15 minutes of your time.

If free speech is suppressed, then important matters go unresolved. It is a step towards civil war, that I am sure everyone wishes to avoid. Civil war is the specialist subject of Professor David Betz. He has given many interviews, you can easily find them on YouTube. This is extremely serious now, the Church has within its capacity the means to help avert such a tragedy. But has instead been enabling and promoting the very evils that are leading towards civil war.

The question now is not whether or not the Church of England is enabling and encouraging Islam and shielding it from scrutiny - that is all very well documented. It is undeniable now.

In 2008 Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams publicly supported the official recognition of Sharia law in the UK. And his intervention resulted in the Government giving official permission for Sharia councils (de facto courts) to operate in the UK for family matters. Their scope scope was further extended in 2013 for business matters in the City of London regarding Sharia bonds. Sharia law has many evil principles. The Anglican church should NEVER have supported any part of it. Because if you allow even part of it, in the end you get all of it, as an African bishop wisely stated at the time that Archbishop Williams made that terrible blunder.

Permitting the Koran to be preached in Anglican cathedrals is contrary to Canon Law. In February 2020 Wells Cathedral invited an imam to preach as part of a service, and he quoted several verses from the Koran. The cathedral clergy thereby de facto stating that Mohammed was a true prophet. Mohammed denied the divinity of Christ. The Wells Cathedral clergy must know that fact very well - the cathedral Canon Theologian at that time was a professor of theology, whose specialist subject was Islam. Canon Law forbids the preaching on church premises of any religion that contradicts Christian teachings. Someone in the cathedral clergy must have know that fact, surely? Or they are not fit for office.

There is no question that Islam is being enabled by the Church of England. Numerous pieces of evidence have been documented to prove that point. The far more interesting question is: WHY is the Church of England enabling and promoting Islam?

It seems to have a number of factors:

Out-sourcing antisemitism, with plausible deniability. Islam is proudly antisemitic. And has been since its early years. According to the standard Islamic narrative, the Jewish community of Medina refused to acknowledge Mohammed to be a prophet. He had the Jewish men slaughtered and the girls and women taken as sex slaves. Martin Luther was terribly antisemitic. Antisemitism in Christianity is still today a factor that I come across in online forums. Not all Christians of course, but a vocal element, animated by terrible events in Gaza. Christians should be putting their arms of loving kindness and protection around the Jewish community. Not enabling and promoting Islam, which proudly seeks to exterminate Jews worldwide. They believe Allah and God are the same entity. We came across that fundamental error with the clergy at Wells cathedral. The then Chancellor and the Canon Theologian particularly. We have evidence! The belief in the “father Abraham” idea that he is common to Islam as well as to Judaism and Christianity. They are de facto creating a new religion - “Abrahamism”. A synchretism of Islam with Judaism and Christianity. The first mention of the word “Chrislam” that I am aware of is in the 1914 novel “The Flying Inn” by GK Chesterton. He prophetically envisaged what we are now seeing: Islam enabled by the Church, and by the Government, and forming a strange hybrid religion. By showing reverence to the Koran, the Church of England is de facto acknowledging Mohammed to be a genuine prophet. Despite Jesus teaching us to recognise false prophets by their fruits. Matthew 7:15-20. The then Chancellor of Wells Cathedral refused to agree that Mohammed is a false prophet. (Note, he has moved elsewhere, the current chancellor has nothing to do with this.) A friend has suggested a further point. It relates to male domination over females, which in the Anglican Church at least is not so much the case now. Muslim men very much dominate over Muslim women, as is stipulated in Islamic scriptures. An element of enviousness might make male Christian clergy prone to appeasement of Islam, for this reason also. Perhaps some male members of the clergy feel Islam may accomplish what they are no longer able to say, let alone advocate for, in polite company

Each of these points need to be thoroughly examined. And then a concerted effort made to persuade the Church to stop its foolish ways.

Can Christianity defeat Islam? It probably could if it would return to its core teachings from the early Church. The way that the modern Church is going about things is not merely ineffective. It is worse than that - it is positively harmful, because it is giving a respectability and legitimacy to Islam that it certainly does not deserve.

Western civilisation is to a significant extent the product of Christianity, developed over very many centuries. In the UK and other nations it is likely to be snuffed out within a relatively few decades, certainly within this century, if we fail to oppose and push back against Islam. Time is rapidly running out now. For the UK, the point of no return to an Islamic future has been calculated as the year 2040 at the latest. It may well be sooner, as the demographic change is accelerating.

Do you believe that the Church has a sacred duty to preserve Western civilisation or not? At the moment the Church of England is not merely failing in that duty, it is positively harmful, by enabling Islam to thrive. By giving it a respectability that it richly does NOT deserve.

Bishop {{Forename}}, will you have the courage to speak out against Islam and its numerous evils? Will you encourage and support your fellow clergy to do likewise? Will you be steadfast to Christian principles, and oppose Islam? Will you do so, whatever the personal cost?

I trust and hope your reply is: “I will.”

Please read the book “How the Church Enables Islam”. It documents a number of instances of this failure of moral compass, and makes suggestions for a plan of action to correct the grave errors:

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/paperback/product-7kem7re.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/ebook/product-dy6wzdr.html

With kind regards,

etc.

BOOK: HOW THE CHURCH ENABLES ISLAM

The Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church are both enabling Islam. This is to the detriment of Christians worldwide.

At the root is a misunderstanding regarding Allah by numerous Christian theologians. If corrected, the Church might then have the ability to oppose Islam.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/paperback/product-7kem7re.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/ebook/product-dy6wzdr.html

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