THE BISHOP OF OXFORD

From Wikipedia:

OXFORD UNION DEBATE ON ISLAM

There was to be a debate at the Oxford Union regarding Islam. Tommy Robinson was to be one of the speakers. Former Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was to speak too, on the opposing side.

That debate has now been postponed. I suspect indefinitely postponed!

The intervention by the Bishop of Oxford appears to have been the deciding factor.

STATEMENT BY THE BISHOP OF OXFORD

https://www.oxford.anglican.org/news/faith-leaders-statement-on-oxford-union-invitation-to-tommy-robinson.php

Faith leaders’ statement on Oxford Union invitation to Tommy Robinson

As faith and civic leaders in Oxfordshire and the Thames Valley we were very disturbed and saddened to learn that Tommy Robinson has been invited to speak to the Oxford Union on 28 May.



This invitation comes at a time of rising tensions between communities. It follows the Unite the Kingdom rally in London on 15 May and the terrible tragedy of the shooting at the mosque in San Diego on 19 May. The Muslim community is acknowledging a rise in Islamophobia. The Jewish communities have seen antisemitic rhetoric which has had tragic consequences in terms of attacks on people and property.



As faith and civic leaders across Oxfordshire and the Thames Valley we stand together against hatred, racism and those who would divide our communities. In order to build a strong, stable and safe society, we need all our institutions to do all they can at this time to work for peace and understanding and to resist division and racism. Everyone needs to play their part.



In this present context we believe the invitation by the Oxford Union is untimely and divisive. We understand, of course, that the Oxford Union is outside the direct control of the University of Oxford. We understand the need to protect freedom of speech and the right to protest. But these rights sit alongside the rights of every citizen and their children to go about their daily lives free of hatred and physical danger.



Those who have issued this invitation need to be mindful not only of the University of Oxford but of the city in which they live and study as students – a city which has a long tradition of hospitality to migrants and the poorest sections of society. This is a city in which there is no room for hatred. The faith and civic leaders across the city have worked closely together for many years now to combat hate and division. Those who are temporary residents in our world-leading university and who lead the Oxford Union have a duty of care to the many thousands of Muslims, Jews and others of different faiths in the city.



We make a strong appeal in these weeks and months of global tension that this invitation should be reconsidered and withdrawn for the sake of this city and its peace.



The Rt. Revd. Dr. Steven Croft, Bishop of Oxford

Imam Monawar Hussain



Co-chairs of the Oxfordshire Faith and Civic Leaders Forum and the Thames Valley Faith and Civic Leaders Forum

Page last updated: Thursday 21st May 2026 10:16 AM

IMAM MONAWAR HUSSAIN

https://theoxfordtrust.co.uk/people/monawar-hussain/

Quote:

Trustee

Monawar is an experienced entrepreneur and social innovator. He is Imam at Eton College and founded The Oxford Foundation, a charity that promotes religious and racial harmony through (mainly) educational and arts-based programmes. He has devised, pioneered and successfully piloted a unique educational programme confronting violent extremist ideology, aspects of which have been published and the programme has also been utilised to train religious education teachers in the UK.

Monawar sits on a number of advisory boards including the Department for Communities & Local Government Review of Muslim Faith Leader Training; the National Association of Teachers of Religious Education and the Religious Education Council Resilience Advisory Board. In addition, he is a Deputy Lieutenant (DL) of Oxfordshire.

/ end quote

https://www.oxfordshire-lieutenancy.org/deputy-lieutenants/monawar-hussain

Quote:

Imam Monawar Hussain MBE DL FRSA MCCT has served as Deputy Lieutenant for Oxfordshire since 2009. During this time, he has also served as High Sheriff of Oxfordshire (2021-22). He is part of the Lieutenancy Team focused on Oxford East and works especially on inter-faith activities in his work for the Lieutenancy.

Monawar read Theology at the University of Oxford, trained as an Imam at the Muslim College in London, and holds an MA in Abrahamic Religions from the University of London. Monawar is Muslim Tutor and Imam at Eton College, and Associate Director at Leadership Management International – UK, a leadership development company.

Alongside this work, and nationally, Monawar leads the national ‘United for Peace: Communities united against Extremism’ initiative. This builds on his work at Eton College, where he developed the first educational programme in the West tackling the radicalisation of young Muslims, the Oxford Muslim Pupils’ Empowerment Programme. Key aspects of this were integrated into the national Resilience programme. Monawar is a founding member of the Armed Forces Muslim Forum, an Executive Committee Member of the World Congress of Faiths, an Honorary Research Fellow at the Cadbury Centre for the Public Understanding of Religion, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and an alumnus of the Windsor Leadership Trust.

In Oxfordshire, Monawar is the founder of The Oxford Foundation, which aims to promote strong relationships of trust and understanding between diverse faiths and racial groups and inspire young Muslim people to achieve and contribute in a meaningful way to British society. He is also a founding member of the Oxford Council of Faiths. He founded the One World Festival, held annually at the Ashmolean Museum, and led the campaign to build the Central Oxford Mosque. He is a trustee of The Oxford Trust and Oxfordshire Community Foundation, Consultant to the Prison Phoenix Trust, Visitor to the History of Science Museum, an advisory board member of the Dalai Lama Centre for Compassion, Vice President of the Oxford Civic Society, and Co-Chairs both the Oxfordshire and Thames Valley Civic, Community and Faith Leaders Groups.

In 2020, Monawar was awarded the prestigious Sternberg Interfaith Gold Medallion; previous winners include Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Pope John Paul II, and Cardinal Basil Hume.

Monawar lives in Cowley with his wife Robina.

/ end quote

THE CHURCH TIMES

JACOB REES-MOGG

Does free speech include Tommy Robinson?

TOMMY ROBINSON

His speech at the Oxford Union, some 11 years ago. He speaks eloquently:

Tommy Robinson | Full Address | Oxford Union

A recent video:

“Intimidation” Tommy Robinson uncovers Keir Starmer’s plot to stop Oxford Union debate on Islam

THE CHURCH OF ENGLAND IS AN ENABLER OF ISLAM

This intervention by the Bishop of Oxford is likely to end very badly for the Church of England. We shall see how it plays out in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to monitor progress!

This appeasement of Islam by the Church of England is not an isolated incident.

In February 2020 I attended an inter-faith service at Wells Cathedral, Somerset, England.

An imam preached regarding Islamic charity, and quoted several verses from the Koran. Of course failing to mention several key points about Islamic charity, such as it cannot be given to help non-Muslims. And that 1/8th of it must be used for jihad!

Two of the verses quoted are abrogated, effectively deleted. The sermon by the imam was printed in the Order of Service, including the Koran quotes. I had taken a copy of the Abrogated Koran with me. Before the service even started I looked up the verses, and found that two are abrogated. Either the imam was ignorant of that fact, or knew full well and was happy to quote the relatively peaceful tolerant verses to the largely Christian congregation. This schoolboy error really should have been picked up by the Canon Theologian of Wells Cathedral, a professor of theology, whose specialist topic is Islam.

I and three friends had around 2 weeks notice of the inter-faith service. And in that time we contacted the cathedral clergy in an attempt to prevent it going ahead. Our concerns were ignored.

Islam is clearly contrary to Christianity. It is anti-Christ. It is contrary to Church of England Canon Law to permit the preaching of any doctrine within Church premises that contradict the teachings of Christianity. Clearly the Wells Cathedral clergy breached Canon Law.

Worse than that, by permitting the Koran to be quoted, they de facto stated that Mohammed was a genuine prophet. Jesus explained how to recognise false prophets: by their fruits. The fruits of Mohammed are evil and rotten.

The cathedral chancellor at that time (NOT the current chancellor) proudly stated to a seminar room of around 30 people that he prays Islamic prayers. But only the parts he agrees with. Which practice he describes as “praying with integrity”! I have his speech as an audio recording, and have produced the transcript. He was later invited to state that Mohammed was a false prophet, which he refused to do.

This appeasement of Islam by the C of E is not solely confined to Wells Cathedral. From the statement above by the Bishop of Oxford, it does appear to be widespread within the Church of England.

I have documented the events at Wells cathedral, plus numerous other such problems, in the book: “How the Church Enables Islam”.

There is some overlap with the similarly titled book: “Enablers of Islam: the Church”. This book delves more deeply into how primarily the Roman Catholic Church has fallen to Islam.

BOOK: HOW THE CHURCH ENABLES ISLAM

The Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church are both enabling Islam. This is to the detriment of Christians worldwide.

At the root is a misunderstanding regarding Allah by numerous Christian theologians. If corrected, the Church might then have the ability to oppose Islam.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/paperback/product-7kem7re.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/ebook/product-dy6wzdr.html

BOOK: ENABLERS OF ISLAM: THE CHURCH

Why does the Church promote evil? Islam is evil, the Church promotes Islam, thus the Church promotes evil. The root of this error goes back some 6 decades. This book examines how and why it happened. And gives recommendations for reversing the error.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/enablers-of-islam-the-church/paperback/product-45rm9p2.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/enablers-of-islam-the-church/ebook/product-kv5r9y4.html

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