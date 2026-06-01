THE MOHAMMED CARTOONS

You can criticise Allah. But just try criticising Mohammed, and see what happens!

Remember the backlash when infidels mocked Mohammed by drawing cartoons?

Now with the power of AI, in this case Grok, the initial drawings can be made far more photorealistic.

Starting with this:

There is another version of the above, which was the one improved by Grok:

Then asked Grok to colourise it, and finally add the caption. The result is shown above.

WHY ARE MUSLIMS SO INTOLERANT OF MOCKING MOHAMMED?

Of course, I asked Grok. Here is the response:

The core reason is rooted in Islamic theology and law, amplified by cultural, historical, and social factors. Muhammad is not viewed merely as a historical founder or moral teacher but as the final Prophet of God, the “Seal of the Prophets,” whose life (Sunnah) is the perfect, divinely guided model for humanity. Mocking him is treated as a direct assault on God’s final revelation, the honor of the faith, and the aspirations of believers.

religiondispatches.org

Theological and Legal Basis

In mainstream Islamic jurisprudence (across major Sunni schools and Shia traditions), insulting the Prophet constitutes blasphemy (sabb al-rasul) or apostasy (ridda). Classical sources like those from Ibn Taymiyyah (Al-Sarim al-Maslul) and scholarly consensus (ijma) prescribe severe punishment, often death for Muslims, with non-Muslims facing penalties under dhimmi rules or expulsion. muslimconverts.com

The Quran criticizes those who harm or mock the Prophet (e.g., Surah 9:61, 33:57, 108:3) and equates obedience to him with obedience to God. Hadiths reinforce this reverence. Depictions are also traditionally avoided to prevent idolatry.

This differs from many other religions: Jesus is divine in Christianity (mockery targets God directly but post-Enlightenment secularization decoupled law from it); Hinduism is polytheistic and decentralized with greater tolerance for critique; Buddhism emphasizes detachment. Christianity had harsh historical blasphemy laws (e.g., death in some colonial American colonies, prosecutions in Europe), but they largely faded with secular liberalism. theconversation.com

Blasphemy/apostasy laws remain widespread: Pew data shows ~40% of countries worldwide have blasphemy laws, heavily concentrated in Muslim-majority states (90% in Middle East-North Africa). Death penalties exist in places like Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan.

pewresearch.org

Public Attitudes and Variation

Pew surveys (2010s) reveal wide variation:

High support for death for apostasy among Sharia supporters in several countries: e.g., ~86% in Egypt, 82% Jordan, 79% Afghanistan, 76% Pakistan (translating to majorities or large minorities overall). Lower in Turkey, Central Asia, Indonesia. freethinkersinternational.net

Blasphemy triggers strong emotional responses because it is seen as existential—attacking the sacred core of identity, not just “hurt feelings.” Protests, boycotts, or violence (e.g., Danish cartoons 2005-6, Charlie Hebdo 2015, teacher beheadings in France) often follow. islamqa.info

Not monolithic: Secular, Sufi, Ahmadi, or reformist Muslims often reject violence. Diaspora communities and younger/urban groups show more variation. Many Muslims condemn mockery but prefer legal/protest responses over vigilantism. Polls consistently show stronger orthodoxy in MENA/South Asia vs. Europe/Central Asia.

Broader Context

Honor and identity: Muhammad embodies the ideal Muslim. Mockery is equated with mocking believers’ highest aspirations. religiondispatches.org

Historical precedent: Early Muslims faced mockery in Mecca; conquests and later Sharia states enforced respect. Colonialism, Israel-Palestine, and perceived Western double standards (free speech for anti-Islam but sensitivity elsewhere) fuel grievance narratives.

Enforcement and politics: In many Muslim-majority countries, blasphemy laws maintain social order, empower clerics, or distract from governance failures. Apostasy/blasphemy accusations are sometimes weaponized against reformers, minorities, or rivals. Ex-Muslims and critics often face threats. en.wikipedia.org

Asymmetry: Post-Enlightenment West prioritizes individual rights and empiricism over sacred taboos. Islam’s integration of religion, law, and state (din wa dawla) resists this separation for many believers.

Intolerance here reflects a pre-modern worldview where community honor and divine order supersede individual expression. Similar patterns existed in other traditions historically but receded with secularization, literacy, and pluralism. Reformist Muslims argue for contextual reinterpretation (e.g., the Prophet showed forbearance to personal insults), but orthodox sources and majorities in many regions prioritize protection of the sacred. This creates persistent friction with open societies. Data shows the pattern is empirically concentrated, not universal or random.

/ end of Grok reply

ANTI-BLASPHEMY IN THE KORAN

The Koran does not permit harm or insult to their prophet:

Koran 9:61

Koran 33:57

Koran 108:3

Clearly the insulting of Mohammed was happening at a very early date in the history of Islam. The Koran itself provides the evidence of that.

If you become a paid subscriber of this substack, you can then download four ebooks free, including the Abrogated Koran PDF. The above quotes from the Koran are screenshots from the Abrogated Koran. Verses are colour coded by these categories:

Abrogated verses are crossed out. For example, here is the “no compulsion in religion” verse that apologists for Islam like to quite, in order to “prove” that Islam is peaceful. It is abrogated, effectively deleted:

Koran 2:256

The abrogating verse number is shown in brackets after the abrogated verse. It is abrogated by the notorious “verse of the sword” Koran 9:5

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