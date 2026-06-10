Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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The Holy Land News
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"History shows Jewish communities often fail to recognise the precise moment danger becomes irreversible.

And that matters, because what is unfolding in Britain today offers a living example of how Jewish communities historically responded to mounting hostility - and helps expose the conspiracy theory surrounding the exodus of Jews from Arab lands.

A Million Refugees

During the 20th century, around a million Jews were expelled or driven out of more than a dozen Muslim-majority countries. Communities that had existed for thousands of years were uprooted within a single generation.

Antisemitic violence - often rooted in historical systems of Islamic supremacy and discrimination - spread throughout the region. It was fuelled by the rise of Arab nationalism, and when the dust settled, almost every ancient Jewish community across the Arab world had been destroyed or emptied.

Nearly a million Jews became refugees, most of whom found refuge in the newly established Jewish state."

https://david-collier.com/baghdad-to-london-an-antisemitic-conspiracy-theory-implodes/

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