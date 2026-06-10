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GAVIN ASHENDEN

He was the chaplain to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

He resigned from that role in order to be able to criticise the appeasement of Islam by the Church of England.

He later converted to Roman Catholicism.

He courageously speaks out against Islam and its evils.

I think he has jumped out of the frying pan into the fire - the Roman Catholic church is also a terrible appeaser of Islam, it is not just the Anglican church that is doing this. Nevertheless, his voice is an important one at this time.

Do watch his video. It is from a few days ago, before the attempted murder in Belfast by an illegal immigrant.

The Battle for Britain Today -Our spiritual & political crisis- in search of a conversation.

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It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

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