Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
7h

The anti-Israel and anti-Zionist protesters should be forced to see this exhibit,but a private tour. I would not want the great possibility of them cheering to upset others.

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
1h

What can anyone say to these two mothers? There is nothing unless you have walked in their shoes. The tears won't stop falling!

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