NOTE: I would say they were murdered. The use of the words “died” or “was killed” are true but they are not the whole truth. It does not convey the deliberate evil. They were murdered by those with an evil murderous ideology.

I would use those terms when there was nothing deliberate, such as “died from a heart attack”, or “was killed in an accident”.

TELEGRAPH ARTICLE

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/05/18/mothers-united-by-terrorism/

Two mothers. Two sons murdered by terrorists. One has forgiven. The other never will

Figen Murray’s son died in the Manchester Arena bombing, while Lisa Marlowe’s was killed on October 7. They say their pain will never end

Judith Woods

Published 22 May 2026

Two women, both in their 60s, embrace briefly, wordlessly and without drama. They exchange no platitudes, no murmurs of comfort – because they know there is no comfort to be had. But they are connected through unimaginable tragedy. Each of them had a son who was murdered in a terrorist attack: Figen Murray’s son Martyn Hett, aged 29, in the Manchester Arena bombing (nine years ago today) and Lisa Marlowe’s son Jake, aged 26, at the Nova Festival in Israel on October 7 2023.

“I have no advice to give,” Figen says bluntly. “It doesn’t get easier as time passes. It gets worse, because the world expects you to move on, but you never will. I will never recover from this, our family will never recover; part of each of us died that day. Martyn’s sister was getting ready to go to university; she never went.”

Lisa nods silently. The two women have both had therapy to try to still the jolting images that assailed them in the weeks and months afterwards. Figen is still beset by visions of dead people covered in blood strewn across the cold floor, phones frantically ringing out, unanswered. But Lisa no longer replays her son’s last moments on a loop; she thought that would give her relief, but she was wrong.

“The visions were hugely upsetting, but now I can’t see Jake anymore and I wish I could, I really do,” she says. “No matter how awful they were, I miss them because they were a connection to him. When I go to his grave, he’s not there, although at the same time I worry when the weather changes that he might be too cold or too hot, deep in the ground.”

When the first bullet hit him in the shoulder on October 7, Jake, who was a musician, fell to the ground. But his will to survive kicked in. An urgent, desperate need to stay alive for his girlfriend and the future children they planned to raise overcame the pain and the fear. Those who were there that nightmarish day told how his first instinct was to stop and help others escape from the massacre. He paid with his life.

As hellfire rained remorselessly down, Jake somehow found the strength to start crawling through the sand to safety. He was there by happenstance, working as an unarmed security guard, just earning a day’s money to go towards buying an engagement ring. Eight more times the blank-eyed Hamas butchers shot him at point-blank range, riddling his body with bullets. He was 26 years of age.

“My son didn’t die. He wasn’t killed. He was murdered,” says Lisa emphatically. “What did my son ever do to those terrorists? He just wanted to lead a good life in the place he had grown to love, but those crazed animals treated him like he was nothing, not even human. Afterwards, all I could see in my mind’s eye was my boy riddled with bullets, bleeding out. My husband, Michael, identified his body but said I shouldn’t go. I wish now that I had gone, I wish I had seen him, in whatever state he was in. I carried Jake for nine months and they say parts of the baby’s cells remain inside you. He will always be in me.”

Jake’s younger sister, Natasha, has special needs and lives in sheltered housing. She struggles to understand why she won’t ever see her brother again. “I had Jake’s T-shirt made into a teddy so that Tash could have something to comfort her,” says Lisa. “Sometimes I cuddle it myself.”

Jake, who had joint Israeli and British citizenship, was the only UK national to be killed at Nova on a day of obscene violence and trauma forever seared into the consciousness of civilised people across the globe. Those who were there will never forget the horror that unfolded as 399 young people were murdered in the Negev desert. Some were tortured. Raped. Their bodies desecrated even as they lay dying.

And now, with the opening of the Nova Exhibition in London this week, those scenes are recreated for the rest of the world. If we can stomach it. The unflinching reconstruction of the festival site with items from the scene – tents, mobile phones, clothing and burnt cars – also features photographs memorialising the victims. It aims to provide a viscerally immersive experience of the events; to tell the unalloyed truth about what happened to hundreds of young people who had gathered to dance that day and never came home. The exhibition co-founders estimate the death toll is as high as 411, as several survivors took their own lives after the attack.

“There will be videos taken by Jake’s friends,” says Lisa. “You can see Jake as he was: a young man with his whole life ahead of him.” She has travelled to Israel 14 times since Jake was murdered, to collect his things, to visit the site and to see the exhibition. “The bitter irony is that he moved to Israel in 2021 because he felt Britain wasn’t safe anymore. Since then, the anti-Semitism and the blind hatred here has only got worse.”

In recent weeks, there have been arson attacks on synagogues, a charity building and the Hatzola Jewish community ambulance service. Last month, two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green in north London. Security arrangements will accordingly be tight at the Nova Exhibition, which has already drawn more than 600,000 visitors in 10 cities across the world, including Los Angeles, Berlin, Buenos Aires and Toronto.



I have come to meet Lisa and Figen in the busy, buzzy kitchen of Lisa’s Jewish friend Jo, in north-west London; strong coffee steaming from mugs, a plate of traditional rugelach chocolate pastries on the table. This modern house in Hampstead, discreetly screened from the road by tall hedges, has become a hub since October 7, as the terrible events of that day are now widely known. In total, almost 1,200 men, women and children were murdered and 251 hostages were taken back to Gaza.

It was here that Jo, along with a team of volunteers – including Lisa – launched a Shabbat candle-lighting initiative for the hostages, packing 2,000 candles every week which were delivered to kosher shops and Jewish schools. Each pack contained two tealights, one card with a photo of a hostage, and another with the faces of all those who were kidnapped. The concept went global and ended when the last of those held was released, after 843 days.

For Lisa, coming here offered a refuge where she felt able to express the grief and anger she felt in the wake of her son’s slaughter. But in truth, nobody can possibly understand how it feels to lose a child in this way – unless they too have experienced that shock. That revulsion. That terrifying sense of freefall into an abyss with no end in sight. Figen understands all too well.

A psychotherapist-turned-motivational speaker, Figen was asleep in bed when Martyn was murdered at the Ariana Grande concert in 2017. In total, 22 concertgoers were killed and many more injured when an Islamist suicide bomber detonated an explosive device containing nuts and bolts, just as the crowd was leaving the building. “I will never forgive myself for being asleep when my son was blown up,” says Figen quietly. “I know it’s irrational, but I feel as though I let him down. It happened just after 10.30pm; even now, I can’t bring myself to go to bed until after 11pm.”

Figen, who was born in Istanbul, had two children, including Martyn, during her first marriage, and another two from her second – to her GP husband, Stuart – as well as a stepdaughter. Martyn, who loved pop music, had bought a last-minute ticket to the concert. As he lived in his own flat, Figen and Stuart had no idea of his movements – until Martyn’s friends started getting in touch saying they had lost him. Everyone was frantic. “Later, his mobile showed 41 missed calls from me,” she says. “About 45 minutes after the explosion, I had this strange feeling deep inside me and I just knew he was gone. That he wasn’t on the planet anymore.”

Where Lisa is voluble, funny and wears her heart on her sleeve, Figen is reserved. It’s not just that she is farther down this path that no parent should ever have to travel, but her way of coping has been to take a master’s degree in counter-terrorism and enter the public eye. From 2019, she campaigned tirelessly for a change in the law to safeguard the public, a piece of legislation commonly known as Martyn’s Law, which was given Royal Assent last year. Martyn’s Law requires staff at all UK venues with a capacity of more than 200 to have a plan in place in case of a terrorist attack on their premises, and sites with more than 800 people to implement extra measures, such as CCTV, bag-search policies and vehicle checks where appropriate. Figen was determined that some good should come of Martyn’s murder and was awarded an OBE for her work.

“From the very outset, I was vilified for not behaving like a bereaved mother should,” she says. “I was trolled on social media for not crying – nobody saw me in my car, which was where I howled and wept. But when your child is murdered, who cares what anyone thinks of you? The worst has already happened.”

Before his murder – not death – Martyn was preparing for the adventure of a lifetime. Although flamboyant, with an infectious sense of fun, he was prone to depression and insecurity and was the child his mother worried about most. She was delighted, then, that he had decided to take time out from his job in marketing to embark on a road trip around the US. With uncanny, almost chilling prescience, before his departure he insisted on holding not one but two going-away parties for everyone he knew.

“We were all saying it was a bit excessive because he was only going to be away for eight weeks, but he was adamant,” remembers Figen. “It was as if at some level he knew he wouldn’t see them again. Later, when we went through his things, we found incredibly detailed instructions for his funeral at Stockport Town Hall; what people should wear [black with something fabulous], what music should be played, and that his coffin should arrive in a white horse-drawn carriage. I remember him sometimes saying he didn’t think he would live to see 30; he was 29 and a half when he was blown up.”

Martyn was well known in Manchester as a Coronation Street superfan; he even had a tattoo of his favourite character, Deirdre Barlow, on his leg. Actors from the show attended his funeral and a memorial bench was erected in his name on set as a reminder of the real lives this long-running soap has touched.

For her part, Figen now has two funeral urns on a shelf at home. One contains Martyn’s remains; the other, the ashes of his much-loved cat, Emily Bishop, named after a favourite Corrie character. “The cat died shortly after his murder; the vet said the cause of death was a broken heart,” says Figen, her tender smile tinged with sadness. “They adored one another, so I keep them side by side as they were in life.”

For both women, it feels crucial to maintain their sons’ public profile, as a way of keeping them in mind, of not letting them go. While Figen travels across the country and, latterly, overseas to give lectures, the days pass more slowly for Lisa.

Shortly after Jake’s murder, the two family dogs died in succession, leaving the house horribly empty and silent. Then, knowing how bereft Lisa and Michael were, a close friend offered them a puppy from her goldendoodle litter, all of which had been given names beginning with J in tribute to Jake.

“We were so touched,” admits Lisa. “Our little puppy was called Jaxon, and he has transformed our life at home; he’s the reason I get up in the morning. He gives my day shape and purpose, and when I find myself overwhelmed by grief and have to lie on my bed, he instinctively comes and joins me.” In memory of their son, she and Michael have sponsored three guide dogs in Israel.

It’s clear from their words – and their silences – that these two women have much in common. But in one important respect they diverge – an issue on which they will never be aligned and can only agree to differ. Within weeks of the explosion, Figen publicly forgave the suicide bomber who heinously robbed so many innocents of their lives. “Three days after the attack, I saw a picture of the perpetrator, Salman Abedi, in a newspaper. He was 22 and I was startled by how young he was. It challenged me to ask, ‘Why would someone so young throw his life away and kill so many people, especially children?’”, she explains. Then, just weeks later, she came across a photograph of five men forming a human chain around a man lying on the ground. “It was the Finsbury Park Mosque attack in London. The man on the floor had tried to attack Muslims as they came out of prayers and had tripped and fallen. When angry bystanders approached the attacker, in all that chaos and confusion, these five worshippers had linked arms to protect him.”

The picture stayed with her and it gradually became clear that in order to cope with Martyn’s loss, she would have to find it in her heart to forgive Abedi, who also killed himself in the blast. “I thought about it deep and hard and realised that, for me personally, there was no other choice. I knew that to forgive the attacker meant not tapping into all the anger and darkness in my heart.” The fallout was predictable; Figen was accused of being naive and stupid. Again, she rose above the social media outrage. “Forgiveness was a way of keeping my humanity.”

As she speaks, Lisa’s eyes well up with tears. She could never countenance doing the same. It’s clear from the anguish on her face that she finds forgiveness impossible to envisage. “I’m the complete opposite,” she says vehemently. “I want to kill every single b-----d who was there when my son was murdered. I want the terrorists of Hamas to die the way he did. I feel such anger and, yes, it’s a corrosive emotion, but it’s also energising, and I can feel Jake agreeing with me. He tried in vain to save other people, and he died in vain too. I can never forgive. Never.”

As the women say goodbye, heading to their very different lives 200 miles apart, they instinctively put their arms round one another. Once again, words are surplus to requirement; they are trauma-bonded by an atrocity neither of them could have imagined as they brought their sons into the world and then proudly watched them on the cusp of their new lives. Lives that were cruelly cut short.

Figen intends to meet Lisa again at the Nova Exhibition in a few weeks’ time. Lisa plans to be there every day if she can. “It’s like Jake’s coming home to me,” she says simply. “He will be here for six weeks, so I’ve got to be there. I can’t leave him on his own now, can I?”

She is smiling but her eyes have filmed over with tears. It is at once heartbreaking and beautiful. It is motherhood.

The Nova Exhibition opens in London on May 20 for six weeks. Tickets at novaexhibition.com. Net proceeds will go towards supporting Nova Music Festival survivors and bereaved families

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