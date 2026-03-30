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https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/03/28/the-iranian-spy-recruitment-hub-operating-in-london/

The Iranian ‘spy recruitment hub’ operating in London

Press TV’s reporting on Jewish organisations compared to a ‘target list for terrorists’

Camilla Turner is The Sunday Telegraph’s Political Editor. See more

Published 28 March 2026

An Iranian spy recruitment ring is operating openly in London, ministers have been warned.

Tehran is exploiting Britain’s “permissive environment” as a base for its Western intelligence-gathering and propaganda campaigns, The Telegraph was told.

The regime was accused of using Press TV, the English-language channel of Iran’s state broadcaster, which has a studio in London, as a front to recruit assets.

The channel was said to have effectively created a “target list for terrorists” with its reports on Jewish charities, schools and community organisations.

Last week, two men were arrested after an anti-Semitic firebomb attack in north London, in which four ambulances owned by a Jewish charity were set alight outside a synagogue.

Counter-terrorism police are leading an investigation into the arson, amid fears it may have been orchestrated by Iran.

Earlier this month, two Iranian men were charged with spying for Tehran after allegedly “conducting hostile surveillance” of the Israeli embassy and Britain’s oldest synagogue, Westminster magistrates’ court was told.

There have long been warnings about the threat posed by Iranian agents in Britain. Tehran’s intelligence services have repeatedly targeted Jewish people, Israelis and Iranian dissidents, frequently using criminal proxies.

“From an Iranian perspective, London is a permissive environment,” Jonathan Hackett, a former American intelligence operator and expert in Iran’s covert operations, told The Telegraph.

“Press TV not only has done clandestine work using these credentials but they also openly do things.”

Mr Hackett said that some Press TV journalists were used by the regime to spot and assess potential targets for recruitment, adding that using journalistic credentials as a cover for espionage was not unique to Iran.

This involved grooming and developing assets before passing them on to more experienced handlers, said Mr Hackett, who ran US Marine Corps intelligence operations for two decades.

He added: “They do a lot of early work, being out talking to people. It is great if you have a journalist cover as it makes sense talking to people. It also provides more access to UK government officials.”

Press TV’s London office now played a “more significant” role in Tehran’s spy recruitment, given that the broadcaster was sanctioned elsewhere in the West, Mr Hackett added.

In recent years, Iran’s English-language broadcaster has been sanctioned by the EU, Australia, Canada and the US, all of which cited the forced confessions that Press TV airs of detainees, including journalists and activists.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said in 2023 that as well as broadcasting “scores of forced confessions”, Press TV had been “used by Iranian intelligence services to recruit sensitive assets, including US persons”.

American defector ‘Iran’s biggest win’

Mr Hackett said that Marzieh Hashemi, a Press TV presenter based in Washington, was involved in the early stages of the recruitment of one of Tehran’s most high-profile American spies.

Monica Witt, a former counter-intelligence specialist for the US air force, had access to top-secret national defence files. She was groomed, recruited and turned into a spy by Iran, before defecting there in 2013.

Ms Hashemi was Press TV’s “helpful, likeable first face” who ran the early stages of Witt’s recruitment, according to Mr Hackett, including “spotting, assessing and handling” before handing Witt on to a case officer in Tehran.

He said: “The Monica Witt case was like a bombshell on the intelligence community, this was the biggest win the Iranian regime ever had.”

Press TV has long been accused of acting as the English-language propaganda arm for the Iranian state.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that protects the Jewish community in Britain, has described a flagship Press TV programme as “the most anti-Semitic media currently produced in this country”.

Palestine Declassified is presented by two prominent UK Left-wing figures. One, Chris Williamson, is a former MP who was suspended from Labour after dismissing concerns about anti-Semitism in the party as smears and “bulls---”.

Mr Williamson said his suspension from Labour in 2019 was down to “forces hostile to Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership”. He told the BBC that he did not want anyone to think he was “minimising the cancer of anti-Semitism”.

He is now deputy leader of the Workers Party, founded and led by George Galloway, the former MP and long-time Press TV contributor.

Mr Williamson’s fellow presenter, David Miller, is an academic dismissed from Bristol University after he claimed Jewish students critical of his views were “directed by the state of Israel”.

He went on to win a discrimination case against the university, arguing that his anti-Zionist beliefs should have been protected in the workplace.

The CST monitors the coverage of Palestine Declassified. Its spokesman said: “In every episode they pick a topic and highlight large numbers of ordinary Jewish organisations, charities, schools and individuals.

“They paint them all as genocidal, Zionist extremists who are infiltrating Britain.

“Given that this is being broadcast by Iranian state media, it obviously raises a concern about the safety of those people and organisations which in turn requires a lot of security and monitoring work to mitigate any potential threats.”

In one episode, Palestine Declassified named 14 Jewish charities that it claimed were “known to be genocidal Zionist organisations”.

Another episode examined Jewish schools in Britain, claiming that “urgent action needs to be taken to stop the abuse of young school students, Jews and non-Jews alike, by Zionist schools”.

A third episode asked why government funding had been allocated to Jewish religious leaders who supported Jewish students on campus, labelling them “genocidal Zionist extremists”.

The CST spokesman added: “It is a clear example of the Iranian state inciting hatred of Jews and trying to cause division in British society, and we have been concerned for a long time about its harmful impact.”

Earlier this year, a group of MPs wrote to Dan Jarvis, the security minister, urging him to designate Press TV under the UK’s financial sanctions regime.

David Taylor, the Labour MP for Hemel Hempstead, was one of the signatories to the letter.

He said: “Press TV is the international mouthpiece for Iran’s murderous regime which recently killed 36,000 protesters in the space of two days and sponsors terrorists who attack the UK and our allies.

“It is not good enough to have removed their Ofcom licence. It has not stopped the channel from operating from a studio in London, spewing out the regime’s bile against the West and Jews.

“I am in favour of doing everything we can to stop Press TV having any influence in the UK. If we sanction them, we freeze their ability to make money out of spreading hate.”

Downing Street officials and special advisers at the Foreign Office, Home Office and Treasury are understood to have held discussions in recent months about sanctioning Press TV.

“They are essentially providing a target list for terrorists. Shutting Press TV down would send a strong message – and it would reassure the Jewish community,” one source said.

Press TV had its licence to broadcast in Britain revoked by Ofcom in 2012. It has also been banned from YouTube.



However, it continues to use social media sites including Instagram, Facebook and X to promote its shows, and has more than one million followers across those channels.



Roger Macmillan is a military and security professional who spent years countering Iranian state-sponsored threats and worked as director of security at Iran International, an independent Farsi-language broadcaster based in London.

He said Press TV operated in a “grey zone”, adding: “They are not breaking Ofcom legislation but they are undoubtedly continuing to spout pro-regime and deeply anti-Semitic hate...”

A government spokesman said: “We are clear-eyed about the threats posed by Iran, and our first priority is protecting British interests and British lives both in the UK and overseas.

“We have introduced a comprehensive set of additional measures aimed at countering threats posed by the Iranian regime.”

Press TV was approached for comment.

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