Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Irene AEnglisc's avatar
Irene AEnglisc
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When I was in Reform and campaigning for them during the general election, I remember being told not to worry about splitting the right wing vote and helping the Tories to lose, and consequently helping Labour to win, Reform was the future. In fact, when I met our sitting Tory MP and he told me that Reform were splitting the vote, we would let Labour in, I told him you've had your chance now it's our turn. Fast forward two years, and Reform are telling Restore Britain supporters don't vote for Restore, you're splitting the vote, you'll let Labour win... Oh the hypocrisy of Farage and Reform... I would say to Reform what I said to that Tory MP, you've had your chance, now it's our turn. I would explain that accepting money from globalists and Muslim millionaires and billionaires, accepting people like Zahawi and Jenrick, accepting ex Labour/Lib Dems/Greens in to the party, accepting DEI woke leftists in to the party, putting up candidates in the local elections who weren't British, some of whom couldn't speak English, is a total betrayal of what Reform was supposed to be. Reform anti establishment? Don't make me laugh.

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