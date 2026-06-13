TELEGRAPH ARTICLE

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/06/13/rupert-lowe-i-wont-have-woke-creeps-telling-us-were-racist/

Rupert Lowe: ‘I won’t have woke creeps telling us we’re racist’

With immigration top of his agenda, the Restore Britain leader is bullish about his party’s chances of a shock by-election win in Makerfield

Annabel DenhamSenior Political Commentator

Published 13 June 2026

One word is mentioned repeatedly in my conversation with Rupert Lowe: malign. To describe government failures in the post-War period as Sir Humphrey-esque incompetence, the Restore Britain leader believes, lets their architects off too lightly. Almost everything that has gone wrong is not the result of complexity, trade-offs, ineptitude or institutional drift, but deliberate sabotage. Early retirement isn’t enough for these establishment figures – Lowe wants “retribution”.

He is confident that in five days’ time that moment might arrive with Thursday’s Makerfield by-election. And his optimism is boundless: “I think Burnham will do less well than people think. He’s putting his career ahead of his responsibility to Makerfield constituents. Reform will do worse, too: they’ve peaked. All of which means we could be near 20 per cent. I still think we can win it.”

He is unimpressed when I raise the risk of vote splitting. “That’s a recidivist argument of people who are worried they’re losing the battle. Democracy is about putting up what you believe in, and letting people vote for it.” To those who warn a divided Right could hand power to Andy Burnham, or a rainbow coalition of the increasingly radical Left, he shoots: “Get a life. I’m only interested in doing what I think is right for the country.”

Yet few on the Right share that indifference: they do not want to see the progressives gain control of the levers of power. A leaked poll this week put Reform on 24 per cent in Makerfield, Restore on 13, and Andy Burnham on 35. The danger is that a split Right would help deliver victory to the Greater Manchester Mayor.

Others might point to danger of a different kind. Restore Britain is backed by neo-fascists – the sorts of people who claim Hitler was “misunderstood”. It wants to deport not just undocumented migrants but “legally resident foreign nationals” who “fail to integrate”. It’s threatening officials and politicians “who knowingly placed dangerous third world savages in our communities” with imprisonment.

But for Lowe, nothing feels more central to that idea of “fairness”, and what is “right”, than immigration. It sits at the top of his political agenda, the issue through which most other state failures of the past half century are filtered. The street unrest in Northern Ireland earlier this week, prompted by the alleged attempted beheading by a Sudanese migrant, feeds directly into that sense of unease. It is not an aberration but an illustration of our porous borders, weak enforcement, and institutional cowardice. “The people in power have not kept out people who are not supposed to be here,” he says, simply.

He is careful to distance himself from the violence that erupted on Belfast’s streets, which shut down public transport across the region and forced businesses and schools to close. “I do not endorse the behaviour of the protesters,” he insists,though he does seek to explain, though certainly not excuse, it. “You can’t expect honest, decent citizens to stand by, watching helplessly, as immigrants from different cultures come here, demand their own laws, break ours, fail to integrate.”

From there, he drifts to historical analogy. “We got the French Revolution, the Russian Revolution,” he says. “We get all sorts of revolutions from failure of leadership.” The invocation is deliberate: positioning contemporary unrest not as meaningless, isolated disorder but part of a recurring historical pattern. “I don’t condone it,” he repeats,but he agrees with the suggestion it might be an inevitable consequence of establishment failure.

This is where the question of moral leadership becomes harder to avoid. Lowe is willing to condemn disorder in principle, but is reluctant to set boundaries around the rhetoric and networks that orbit his movement. What does he say, to the accusation that Restore Britain is stoking division? “How have we done that?” He replies, slightly affronted. I reference his suggestion we put “illegal immigrants and asylum seekers” in a tented camp on a Scottish island “with a minimum amount of food” and “let the midges do the rest”.

At first, he responds lightly: “If you go on holiday in Scotland, the midges do some damage.” More defensively, he then says: “If people disagree with it, we have a 113-page document on the constitutional reasons why immigration has been an issue, how we sort those out, and then practically how we deal with it.”

Lowe rejects the accusation that his project is far-Right, claiming it’s the country which has shifted hugely to the Left, and he describes Starmer as “a deeply unpleasant and devious human being”.

He has pledged to halve the “Islamification” of Britain by banning the burka, and suggested that possessing British citizenship does not necessarily make someone British. Steve Laws, head of the Remigration Now organisation which has called for the removal of non-white people from the UK, once claimed to be in “daily” contact with Lowe’s team.

Later, Lowe almost embraces the label: “If you define common sense as far-Right, I’m happy to be called far-Right. I’m not going to be put down by some woke creeps telling us we’re racist.”

Tommy Robinson, he believes, has been “maligned” and “very brave on the rape gangs”. But, he says: “I haven’t had a political discussion with him. I don’t know what his views are.”

Our meeting takes place in his parliamentary office in Westminster, a room that feels less like the bubbling centre of a political movement and more like its temporary command post. Exposed pipes run along one wall.

A bare pinboard sits behind Lowe’s desk, sparsely populated with thank you cards, a small St George’s flag, an A4 graph of “SEXUAL ASSAULT BY NATIONALITY” and a laminated cartoon: a thin man labelled “Taxpayer” pedalling a bicycle while a fat figure (“Government”) sits heavily on the back. In a way, it encapsulates Restore: unambiguous, anti-statist views from a party which is light on structure but heavy on conviction.

Lowe is wearing a navy suit, red tie, his hair slightly dishevelled – despite famously quipping on social media that he had torn out what remaining tufts he had during his political disputes with Reform UK last year.

Following Lowe’s public and very bitter split with Reform, he founded Restore Britain, a new entrant to the nation’s crowded, insurgent Right. Launched initially as a loose political movement, it registered as an official party earlier this year. Its emergence reflects a broader fragmentation on the Right, where Reform is unquestionably the dominant vehicle for anti-establishment sentiment, topping over 275 consecutive polls by a comfortable margin. Now, Restore is attempting to position itself as a more ideologically-strict alternative.

In policy terms, there is much overlap: mass deportations of illegal migrants; withdrawal from supranational legal constraints; sweeping cuts of the size of the state; a hardening of border control. But where Reform is increasingly slick and professionalised, Restore seems to rely more on unyielding philosophical purity to win over disillusioned voters.

It’s certainly tempting to see Restore as a provocateur, motivated as much by Lowe’s rupture with Nigel Farage than any realistic prospect of gaining power. A catalyst for wider change, perhaps, rather than a traditional party which wants to win a general election and form a government. But Lowe rejects that characterisation: he wants an outright majority in 2029 – a striking claim, not because of its ambition so much as the arithmetic.

Restore has one MP. National support sits in the high single digits in some polls, more often between 3 and 5 per cent. While Professor John Curtice has argued it is making life “much more difficult” for Reform in Makerfield, political scientists caution that support remains soft, digitally concentrated, and heavily dependent on protest turnout translating into actual votes.

Author Dr Stephen Davies describes Lowe’s base as a “mixture of two different types”: “Older unreconstructed Powellites, like Lowe who aligns himself with the ideological legacy of Enoch Powell, and younger people who, as well as being radical ethnonationalists, are socially and economically radical.” This leaves Lowe with a familiar problem on the contemporary Right: that some voters combine nationalism with free markets while others want a much more interventionist government and explicitly reject capitalist globalisation.

An issue makes Kemi Badenoch’s flattery earlier this week even more intriguing. She described Lowe, who took a Tory seat on the public accounts committee late last year, as someone who “wants to cut spending in a way that Nigel Farage doesn’t. He turns up for work... He does policy. He doesn’t run away”. It might be a useful distinction for the Tory leader, reinforcing division on the Right of Right, but it highlights a possible tension within the coalition Lowe is attempting to assemble.

In return, Lowe repays the compliment. “It’s going to be very difficult for Kemi. If you’re gifted an 80-seat majority and you don’t do anything…” He trails off, before adding: “They’ve got some very good young MPs. Bradley Thomas, Jack Rankin, Lewis Cocking. But they’ve got senior MPs who aren’t true Tories. So how do the junior ones operate in the way they need to?”

On Tory defections to Restore, he doesn’t name names but declares he will “reserve the right to bring in whoever’s going to win us the election in 2029”. But he also wants to repopulate the Commons with people who haven’t been infected with the woke mind virus he thinks destroyed the Conservatives. Would he ever work with them? “People say I’m a closet Tory. I can assure them I’m not,” he says, grinning. “I’ve never forgiven them for Maastricht.”

When it comes to formal cooperation, Lowe is non-committal. “Pact? I don’t know. It’s going to be a very difficult reconstruction for the Tories. Kemi, credit to her, is playing a difficult hand very well.” Then, without any hesitation: “I will never work with Nigel Farage.”

Lowe gives the Reform leader “credit” for what he has achieved, and acknowledges a shared history over Brexit. “We all played our part in exposing the fact that the establishment didn’t respect the 2016 vote. They wanted to frustrate it.” But his admiration has definite limits: “I would have respected him more if he just said to me: ‘Look, you’re not for us. Go and be an independent.’ Instead, he tried to politically assassinate me.” At one point, the police were involved, after Reform alleged Lowe had made “threats of physical violence” against then-party chairman Zia Yusuf. “I can’t forgive them for that.”

The eldest of four boys, Lowe was born in 1957 into a prosperous family. His father, Patrick, ran Lowe & Oliver, an electrical and mechanical services company that gave the family both security and a sense of self-sufficiency. Educated at Radley College before studying estate management at the University of Reading, he looks back fondly on what he calls a “high-trust society”. “I loved my upbringing,” he says. “I don’t like Britain today.”

After university, Lowe moved into the City, working at Morgan Grenfell and Deutsche Bank during the years when London finance was expanding rapidly and rewards were plentiful for those who could navigate it. He later founded Secure Retirement, a care-home business which, in his telling, kept him closer to the realities of ageing, family responsibility and public services than most politicians ever experience.

His career rarely followed a conventional path. In 1997 he became chairman of Southampton Football Club. “The best day of my life was getting to the cup final in 2003,” he says, breaking into a grin. Politics, meanwhile, remained a constant undercurrent. His opposition to the Maastricht Treaty drew him into the Referendum Party, for which he stood in 1997. After years spent in business and campaigning, he eventually joined the Brexit Party and became an MEP during the turbulent years that followed the referendum.

When Parliament is not sitting and constituency duties allow, Lowe retreats to a farm in the Cotswolds. He describes himself as a “provincial boy” – a phrase that captures something important about how he sees both himself and the country. A strain of rural pride runs through his politics: a belief in land, in things you can touch and measure. “I love farming,” he says. “You can’t cheat it, because you have to respect nature.”

He has four children – Fred, Angus, Jemima and Iona – each with their own lives and political views. “Most voted to leave. All are independent-minded.” His wife, Nicky, a former journalist, is “fully behind what I’m doing now”, though he admits that frontline politics has altered the retirement they had imagined. “We started to live a very enjoyable life with our dogs and horses,” he says, “and now I’m in the thick of it in the Commons loony bin aged 68.”

Lowe first gained wider recognition in late-2024 by drawing attention to the systematic abuse of white working-class girls by predominantly Pakistani men. He has since raised around £600,000 through crowdfunding for an inquiry, and found a point of convergence with Elon Musk – who has repeatedly amplified related claims on X and framed them as part of a broader failure of British institutions.

The two men have spoken once on the phone, though Lowe “can’t remember when”. Nevertheless, he is openly grateful for Musk’s support on free speech, and for the reach the platform gives him. He also concedes he does not do it alone: a small team helps manage his digital output. Lowe has over 800,000 followers on X. For instance, a recent post claiming that “Britain doesn’t have a racism problem, it has an immigration problem” has 45,000 likes and 790,000 impressions.

Among his allies are Katie Hopkins, the reality TV star turned stand-up comedian. Lowe had attended her tour in his Great Yarmouth constituency last weekend, where he says “1,300 of the great and the good were gathered”. The language was not what he is used to – “rather more swearing” – but the sentiment was clear. “It was a robust discussion of the malaise that plagues modern Britain.”

His own constituency is a case in point. Once one of the major herring ports in Europe, large parts of Great Yarmouth are now some of the most deprived neighbourhoods in England. Like many coastal towns, it has experienced retail decline and empty shop fronts. It is 95 per cent white, and 70 per cent Leave. And in 2024, its residents turned to the multimillionaire former City banker and Premier League club chairman to represent them. Commendably, he donates his parliamentary salary to a different local charity each month.

Lowe spends what time he can in the constituency, and this has paid off with the success of Restore’s spin-off Great Yarmouth First in sweeping the board at the local elections. But as a new independent MP, time is limited. Restore remains small. It has no established base, and only a handful of policy papers. Like other insurgent parties, it is still working through what its programme actually requires in terms of state capacity, not just grievance.

There is some infrastructure. “We’ve got 20 people now, basically doing the job of about 100,” he says. “Some are full time, others on a consultancy basis. They’re working on research, membership (they claim to have around 130,000 signed up), the Cromwell Club – which you can join if you donate £25,000 or more, and attend its annual dinner.” Vetting, he believes, can happen organically. “Branches are literally leaping up because people can see the lack of common sense. The lack of accountability – the police, the two-tier justice, woke judges. It’s a sham, it’s got to change, and there must be punishment for people who fail.”

On how policy survives contact with institutions – Parliament, courts, the Civil Service – he is less clear, not to mention how you might prosecute those responsible for past failures when our criminal justice system is on its knees. “That’s a very good question... there’s no straightforward answer, but where there’s a will there’s a way.” Asked how mass deportations would actually be delivered, he replies: “Read our document. That’s already been done.”

It has two major components: removing legal barriers and creating a large-scale deportation system. The challenge of establishing who these 1.8 to 2 million illegal migrants are, where they are from, whether they actually lack lawful status – is vast. Deportations will depend on the cooperation of foreign governments to receive deportees. Court challenges would likely continue, detention capacity would have to expand enormously and at great cost. How he intends to bridge the gap between words and execution he does not elaborate.

But despite his lack of clear policy or strategy he remains bullish on his party’s likelihood of success. My first interaction with Lowe came a few months ago on – perhaps predictably, given his ubiquity on social media – X. I had written a piece suggesting the only serious electoral threat to Reform would come from a resurgent Conservative Party under Kemi Badenoch. He replied to a tweet with two words: “We’ll see”. On Thursday, that confidence will meet its first real test, and we will all see.

Recommended

Restore’s secret weapon in Makerfield: women

Rupert Lowe’s party polling at 13pc as it courts voters alienated by Reform candidate’s ‘sexist’ comments

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2026/06/11/restores-secret-weapon-in-makerfield-women/

/ end of Telegraph article

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