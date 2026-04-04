Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Angelique Davey's avatar
Angelique Davey
Apr 4

I couldn’t even listen to anything that repulsive ugly plug faced creep has to say. How on earth are these repugnant people given a platform and actually listened to. It’s mind boggling.

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
Apr 4

Not a other woke Troy telling us what to do

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