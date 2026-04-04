TELEGRAPH

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/04/02/rory-stewart-is-wrong-about-islamophobia/

Rory Stewart’s opinion on Islamophobia is delusional drivel

The former Tory minister is quick to belittle anyone who realises that Britain is not a beautifully integrated multicultural paradise

Michael DeaconColumnist & Assistant Editor

Michael Deacon writes the satirical “Way of the World” column twice a week (published at 6am every Tuesday and Saturday), plus a weekly Features column. See more

Published 02 April 2026

People who criticise Islam are racist bigots. That, at least, appears to be the judgment of Rory Stewart, the great sage of centrist podcasting.

Speaking to The New Statesman this week, he said: “I think we’ve got to be very clear that this is basically racism… All those people on social media who are talking about ‘Judeo-Christian values’, and saying, ‘I’ve got nothing against people of colour, I just don’t like Islam’, are basically racist.”

If I wanted, I could argue that this accusation of racism is itself racist. After all, it implies that Muslims all belong to the same race. Yet – to borrow the language of progressivism – this “erases” the huge number of Muslims who are black, and indeed the huge number who are white. As the Muslim Council of Britain sternly made clear in 2016: “Muslims are highly ethnically diverse and not one ethnic ‘block’.”

Nonetheless, I don’t believe for a moment that Stewart meant to be racist. I just think he’s spouting delusional drivel. Islam is not a race, it’s a religion, and so criticism of it has nothing to do with the colour of its followers’ skin. Whichever colour that may be.

Anti-Muslim sentiment in Europe is “racism” | World Politics | The New Statesman

Stewart’s outpouring of wisdom, however, did not end there. The former Tory minister went on to explain that it’s “completely demented” to single out Islam, because people do “horrible things” in the name of other religions, too.

No doubt. The thing is, though: they don’t do terribly many of them in this country, do they? Which is probably why we don’t see “all those people on social media” fretting that Britain will suffer yet another massive terror attack by Buddhists.

Or calling for a national inquiry into Confucian grooming gangs. And, while we’re on the subject, I haven’t heard of many teachers in Batley being forced to spend the past five years in hiding after receiving death threats from militant Quakers.

When members of the public voice their fears that 21st-century Britain is falling some way short of a beautifully integrated multicultural paradise, therefore, our superiors shouldn’t be so quick to belittle them. Still, you can be sure they will. After the Government decided to draw up an official definition of Islamophobia, opponents predicted that it would lead to all criticism of Islam being dismissed as “racist”. And they’re already being proven right.

Only two weeks ago, Labour’s Steve Reed said it was “racist” of the Tories’ Nick Timothy to describe a mass Muslim prayer event at Trafalgar Square as “an act of domination”.

In response, Timothy tweeted: “To which racial group do you believe I was racist?”

He’s still waiting for a reply.

SEE ALSO

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/01/10/rory-stewart-the-rest-is-politics-wrong-about-everything/

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