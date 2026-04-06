Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
Apr 6

Just sick. I don't understand people these days. The End Days are coming.

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Susan Doherty's avatar
Susan Doherty
Apr 6

So shocking !! Less than 100 years since the Holocaust ( which began with anti Jewish rhetoric and blood libels ) ,and we ALL know that it led straight to the systematic murder of over 6 million Jews as well as horrific human suffering ( brutal tortures , experiments starvation etc ) on a scale we can scarcely imagine. Teachers who support this indoctrination should be sacked !! I am a Christian and I stand with Israel and the Jewish people.🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

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