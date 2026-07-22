TELEGRAPH

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/07/22/manchester-synagogue-terrorist-plot-attack-mosque-bashir/

Manchester synagogue terrorist plotted attacks from mosque

Jihad al-Shamie and Mohammad Bashir discussed crossbows and martyrdom before scouting MoD Defence Academy

The Manchester synagogue attacker met an accomplice in a mosque to discuss their future plans, the Old Bailey heard.

Jihad al-Shamie, who was shot dead by police after targeting the Heaton Park synagogue on Oct 2, met Mohammad Bashir at the Al-Sunnah Mosque in Cheetham Hill two months earlier.

The duo sat at the back of the mosque on Aug 8 2025 believing, “erroneously as it transpired”, that their activities would not be captured on camera or that their conversations would be heard.

The next day, they were seen talking in the main prayer room, where al-Shamie was heard to say: “I wish we had a weapon. We need to get one. Crossbow. Is there a way for us to go in?”

Later in the same conversation, Bashir said: “You got me really excited.”

Al-Shamie replies: “Once we go there, we’re not coming back. Once we go to the mission. Prepare to say bye to loved ones, any last debts we could pay off or any fines.”

As they exit the mosque, al-Shamie says: “It’s exciting.”

Referring to notions of martyrdom, Bashir replies: “This is like, this time next year, we will be in green birds.”

Bashir, 31, drove with al-Shamie on a 10-hour round trip to conduct hostile reconnaissance of the MoD Defence Academy in Shrivenham, Swindon, on Aug 14 last year before they disposed of their mobile phones, the court was told.

The academy provides professional defence and security education to the British Armed Forces, wider UK government, British industry and overseas staff. Routinely, there will be up to 4,000 staff, contractors, students and visitors on site at any given time.

Last month, Manchester-born Bashir, who holds a British and Pakistani passport, pleaded guilty to the preparation of terrorist acts. He had no previous convictions and was in court for the start of his two-day sentencing hearing.

Jonathan Polnay KC, prosecuting, said: “The prosecution case is that Mohammad Bashir is a long-standing, committed jihadist.

“The attack that was being planned was of the sort that Jihad al-Shamie in fact carried out on Oct 2, an attack involving weapons that would cause multiple fatalities and have national and international impact.

“Analysis of Bashir and al-Shamie’s messages to each other demonstrated they were both close associates and both shared an extremist worldview.

“They were both interested in, and regularly discussed, violent jihad.”

Prosecutors said Bashir and al-Shamie were motivated by their anti-Semitic views in targeting the defence base, and that al-Shamie had made several internet searches for Israel Defense Forces soldiers training in Britain.

From late August, the attentions of al-Shamie appeared to turn to the Heaton Park Synagogue, the court was told, with searches relating to that location and people associated with it such as local rabbis.

He also looked online for meat cleavers and “travel bags for them”, followed by a search on Sept 22 for “Yom Kippur massacre of nature”.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence to suggest Bashir was involved in the planning of the attack at Heaton Park.

The sentencing hearing continues.

/ end of article

BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

I was fired from my job for writing a book criticising Islam. Be sure to subscribe to my Substack!

Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

After becoming a paid subscriber, go to this article: “Paid subscribers receive…” via this link below. The second part of this article is unlocked for paid subscribers, and there are four “Download” buttons for the free ebooks:

SUPER PAID SUBSCRIBERS

If you are able to become a Super Subscriber (Founder), then as a thank you, you can download ALL of the ebooks at no additional cost.

After subscribing, the second part of this article below is unlocked for you, and it has all the “download” buttons:

BOOK DETAILS

The descriptions of all the books, and the links to order them are here:

If you are being put off becoming a subscriber because of the barrage of emails - don’t. You can switch off receiving emails via the Substack settings. Search online for instructions how to do it. Or set up a separate email account to keep your main email account clear.

You can also support my work via “buy me a coffee”. Note the page can take up to 20 seconds to load, be patient! Click on this link:

https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050

Thank you for your generous support. It is very much appreciated.

If you are not able to support financially at this time, you can very much help this Substack by posting links to my articles when you write comments below articles on other Substacks. That helps to widen the audience. Of course, post articles that are relevant to the topic. Thank you.

Please share and re-stack