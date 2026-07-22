Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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K Wu's avatar
K Wu
9h

The purpose of these glorified tents is to plot. What's surprising?

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dave's avatar
dave
9h

So whats new thats ALL of islam. How do people not get this yet ? Fmfl

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