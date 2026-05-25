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https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/05/24/jewish-leader-leaves-britain-antisemitism-israel/

Jewish leader leaves country after ‘losing faith in Britain’

The former head of the United Synagogue charity says he no longer feels safe walking in London

Joe BurgisDeputy Letters Editor

Published 24 May 2026

It’s not the threat of violence that haunts Jeremy Jacobs – it’s the uncertainty about what happens next.

“When I walk around London with my kippah on I’m always fearful because should someone attack me, I can’t be sure if anybody would come to my defence,” he said.

A former chief executive of the United Synagogue charity, whose ancestors came to Britain in the 1850s, Mr Jacobs said in a letter to The Telegraph that he put his family home up for sale last week, adding: “We’re making arrangements to start a life in Israel.”

He is no stranger to anti-Semitism. “When I was a kid in the 1960s, one of my closest friends was a non-Jewish boy. I was seven or eight, he was 10. We were playing football in the park and suddenly he turned on me and called me a dirty Jew. I remember running home to my mum and crying.

“That’s when I first came across hatred of Jews just for being Jews. It was the initiation. But I went to Jewish schools and things were OK. We learnt about Jewish history, we understood the situation, but we got along pretty well with all our neighbours. Later I went to the London School of Economics, always a hotbed of radicalism, but it was fine. There didn’t seem to be an issue.”

Since the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, life has been different.

“In the November after the attack, I was walking across London with three of my young grandchildren, and we went past University College London. Students were protesting arms sales to Israel, and they started harassing us. They shouted at me because I was wearing a kippah. It was so uncomfortable, having to push my three young granddaughters forward, hoping that they weren’t fully aware of what was going on.”

It’s hard not to make historical comparisons, Mr Jacobs said. “I’m hesitant to refer to what happened in the 1920s and 1930s, but in Germany, it was in academia where the hatred really started to develop, before it was picked up by the political classes. That’s what is happening in the UK today. I have friends and family at university who are suffering. Any connection with Israel is seen as unacceptable.”

This isn’t just a British problem, he insisted. “I was in southern France last year, walking with a friend on the promenade, when a lady came up to me. Speaking very quietly, she said, ‘I really wouldn’t have your kippah on. It’s dangerous here’.

“It’s extraordinarily sad. This was a Jewish lady from Paris, on holiday, yet fearful for the safety of Jews in her own country.”

After the knife attack on two Jewish men in Golders Green in April, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, the Chief Rabbi, said Britain was witnessing the normalisation of anti-Semitism. A rally organised soon afterwards called on the “silent majority” to stand with British Jews.

That enduring silence, however, has had consequences. “I lost my faith in British society,” Mr Jacobs said. “I no longer believe that people would protect us. Certainly not the majority.”

The hopeful moments come when normal people speak up. “My wife and I were in a queue at Luton Airport, and a gentleman behind me tapped my shoulder and said, ‘I just want to tell you, we’re with you. We’re sorry about what’s going on’. No government can do this, only individuals. One-on-one support – I can’t tell you how much it helps.”

‘My grandchildren are suffering’

But these moments have not provided enough reassurance.

“My grandchildren are suffering because they go to Jewish schools. They have to hide the badges on their blazers. Pupils at one Jewish primary school near me have been told recently they’re not allowed to wear their uniform until the end of summer term. It’s just not the way that we should be living our lives in a Western society.”

In such a society, how are we to balance the right to protest with the duty to protect citizens from racist abuse? The pro-Palestinian marches in London, organised in the immediate aftermath of Oct 7, have shown that there is no simple answer to this question.

“None of us want to see people being hurt or killed,” Mr Jacobs said. “We’re desperate for the violence to end. Yet every time we come across these marches, or find Free Palestine stickers plastered everywhere, it suggests to me that we’ve passed the point of no return. I don’t think non-Jews quite understand how distressing it is. I see myself as British – a proud Brit – but Britain is no longer the country it was.”

To Mr Jacobs, the rise in anti-Semitism is a predictable symptom of national failure: “When a country is in financial difficulty, as Britain undoubtedly is, the establishment looks for somebody to blame. That’s what’s happening here. The Jews will always be blamed, because of the anti-Semitic trope that we control the money.”

By contrast, Israel offers the kind of unity and security that Britain seems to have surrendered. “My wife and I were in Israel in June 2025, when the first Iranian war took place, and we had to run into the bomb shelters two or three times a night for a week. The atmosphere was so strong, so collegiate.

“Everyone was so happy to work together, looking out for each other. This idea that people pull together in war – the spirit of the Blitz – that’s how it felt. When I walk in Israel, even in a war zone, I feel at home. In London, where we live, that feeling has gone.”

Leaving Britain will mean less contact with children and grandchildren, though the family understands the decision. “They are incredibly supportive. They are tied by business, work and school, and they won’t move unless they’re forced to. At the moment we have the freedom to choose. But I do wonder how long that is going to last.”

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