Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Rachel's avatar
Rachel
3h

How funny and hopeless that even now he isn't naming Islam as the major driver of this sudden gigantic upsurge of Jew hate. The economy, I think not. And the Left alone could not have done it

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2 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
31m

Most people only wake up when they are directly effected by events. For example, where I live HMO's have started springing up and young school girls are getting harassed. At last some of my

gullible liberal neighbours are waking up. They are directly experiencing the dangers of

weaponised immigration. As for being a target of hrassment and violence, I'm sure most people on this thread will be familiar with this quote:

"First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—Because I was not a socialist.Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—Because I was not a trade unionist.Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—Because I was not a Jew.Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me."

The person who made this quote is Martin Niemoller. He was a German pastor. In World War I he was a U boat commander. Initially he supported Hitler. Then became an outspoken critic due to the

Nazi interference with the church. He spent 8 years in concentration camps.

We need to learn from history .... the clock is ticking.

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