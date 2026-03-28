Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Mar 28

So, the Jews murder, bomb and starve children! Are these people living in a vacuum or just plain brainwashed? Show the films of October 7th, where acts of barbarism were perpetrated on innocent men, women, children and babies, for absolutely no reason. The Israeli government forced every single Jew to pack up and leave Gaza in 2005! They even took their dead! The Palestinians were given their own country. Instead of continuing to enjoy a thriving country they elected a terrorist organization that weaponized their whole land for the sole purpose of destroying Israel. You cannot blame Israel for defending their people. Put the blame on the people who started this war. Stop spouting lies!

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John Wilkes's avatar
John Wilkes
Mar 29

Zack Polanski (real name Dave Paulden) is just a rabble rouser.

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