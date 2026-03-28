TELEGRAPH

Green activists called Jews ‘abominations’ in leaked WhatsApp chat

Campaign Against Antisemitism says views shared in group forum are ‘straight out of Nazi Germany’

Pieter Snepvangers Political Reporter. Sabrina Miller Whitehall Correspondent

Published 27 March 2026

Green Party activists described Jewish people as “an abomination to this planet” in anti-Semitic WhatsApp messages, The Telegraph can reveal.

One member of the Greens for Palestine group, a Left-wing faction in the Green Party, said Jews “murder, bomb and starve” children.

Another claimed the arson attack on four ambulances owned by a Jewish charity in Golders Green, north London, on Monday had been a “false flag” operation, suggesting it could have been carried out by Jewish people.

A Green council candidate shared posts on social media, making the same claim.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) said its lawyers were investigating the activists’ remarks. It said views expressed in the Greens for Palestine group chat were “straight out of Nazi Germany”.

Labour urged Zack Polanski, the Green Party leader, to take action against those involved, saying the growing evidence of anti-Semitism within the party was “deeply troubling”. The Conservatives said the language was “utterly appalling”.

‘We are the good guys’

A briefing document shared with Green activists last month had warned members not to post anti-Semitic comments online. In a “call for self-moderation”, Greens for Palestine told supporters not to “take the bait” and ask themselves “what this would look like on the front page of a newspaper”.

It said: “Those who oppose us will be looking for the opportunity to say that we are a bunch of unpleasant, vengeful anti-Semites. They will seek to bait us into making statements emotionally, and smear us whenever they can. Don’t take the bait!”.

It added: “Our cause is a righteous one – we are the good guys.”

The Greens have surged in the polls since Mr Polanski became leader in September. Last month, the party briefly overtook Labour to sit second, and it has seen its membership grow by 150,000 in six months.

However, Jewish groups have accused Green Party members of “entryism” – infiltrating an existing political party with the goal of influencing it from within.

Greens for Palestine, a grassroots group founded 18 months ago, has forced through a motion that, if passed at the Greens’ spring conference this weekend, would see the party treat Zionism as a form of racism.

Jewish members said this would give the party the ability to expel them simply for engaging in their religious community.

Despite the call for supporters to “post thoughtfully”, messages seen by The Telegraph showed members describing Jewish people as an “abomination” and questioning whether the Golders Green arson attack on four Jewish charity-owned ambulances was staged to blame Iran.

Discussing a video posted on X by Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, an NHS doctor who was suspended last November over alleged anti-Semitic comments, a member defended her description of protesters in Golders Green as Jews rather than Zionists.

They wrote: “No, she is going to call out the people who have destroyed her and her family. They were Jews and we shouldn’t be afraid to say it. They were Jewish supremacists.

“She is using the correct description. It’s us who have been scared into using the word Zionists because of the fear of being labelled anti-Semites. Enough of being scared of hurting their feelings while they murder, bomb and starve children.”

Another member agreed, writing: “Yes. Take back the narrative and the true meaning of the terms, particularly zionism and semite.”

The first member responded: “They are an abomination to this planet.”

In a separate exchange, an activist shared a link to the ambulance attack, which an Islamist militant group linked to Iran, and wrote: “I saw somebody recently say that false flags were coming.”

A false flag operation refers to an attack intended to look as though it was carried out by an opponent but staged by the attacked group themselves.

Tope Olawoyin, who is standing for a seat in Havering, east London, at the local elections on May 7, shared an X post from the day of the attack on the ambulances.

The post claimed there was “proof that the Golders Green ambulance attack was an inside job” and another that said “as a false flag, Golders Green arson has been a monumental disaster”.

Ms Olawoyin later shared news of the arrest of two men in connection with the attack and added: “I can say with almost absolute certainty that the men arrested are white, probably even Jewish, because we all know for a fact that if they weren’t their names and pictures would be EVERYWHERE.”

The 47-year-old and 45-year-old arrested by the Metropolitan Police were both British nationals.

Ms Olawoyin serves as an events officer on the executive committee of the London Green Party, Mr Polanski’s branch. She endorsed him for the party leadership and appeared on promotional material.

He appeared on her podcast during the 2024 election campaign.

A Green Party source said party representatives had been “clear in standing in solidarity with Jewish communities as they face a heightened level of threats and violence”, adding that leaders had “made public comments expressing solidarity with the Jewish community over the Golders Green attack”.

In other messages seen in the Discussing Antisemitism and Islamophobia group chat, activists criticise Green members arguing against the “Zionism is racism” motion.

The Jewish Greens have warned that Zionism is a vague term that incorporates those who believe in cultural Zionism, which opposes the idea of a political state.

However, one member of the pro-Palestine group wrote: “I think cultural Zionism has just been invented by liberal Zionists when Zionism Zionism just wouldn’t wash any more.”

A different member shared a screenshot of a Green supporter in a Facebook group, who said they were worried the party would no longer be a “party of peace and equality” because of the rise of “blatantly anti-Semitic” members.

They had said a party workshop on strengthening solidarity with Ukraine had been well supported. Responding to the screenshot, a member wrote: “Ukraine is supporting Israel in the destruction of West Asia, so certainly Zionists are going to jump on it.”

After The Telegraph approached the Green Party and Greens for Palestine, leaders of the fringe group said they were going to delete the chat because it had been infiltrated.

In a discussion about which social media platform to use instead to speak more covertly, members suggested using Signal, an encrypted messaging app owned by a US non-profit organisation.

Some members took umbrage with this because they had “heard that Signal is actually Israel owned”. Another member responded that it was “set up by Matthew Rosenfeld!!”.

Others suggested the US non-profit publicly listed as the owner of Signal “could be a cover” for an Israeli owner.

A third messaged: “Mind you we are all on Whatsapp and that’s Zuckerberg”, to which activists responded with laughter emojis.

Mr Rosenfeld, known as Moxie Marlinspike, co-founded Signal and left the business in 2022. It is not known whether he is Israeli or Jewish.

A CAA spokesman said: “No wonder this faction needs to call for moderation in public among its members, because their views are straight out of Nazi Germany. The real question is whether the Green Party is going to do anything about people who believe Jews are an abomination, and about the factions that include them and the motions that they propose.

“Doing nothing will be the real abomination. This is a major moment for the Green Party to decide what it is and which side of morality it wants to be on.”

A Greens for Palestine spokesman denied members had called Jews an “abomination”, saying: “We have spoken to the person you referred to in the comments expressed and they have confirmed that the comment was explicitly in relation to Zionists, not Jews and that this was in relation to the genocide of Palestinians.

“We do not tolerate discrimination against anyone and also reject deliberate and disingenuous attempts to conflate Zionism and Judaism.”

The group added that the reference to “taking the bait” was in response to “anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and genocide denial comments” by other Green members trying to undermine its campaign.

‘Drifting into pattern of tolerating anti-Semitism’

Lord Katz, a Labour peer, said: “The growing evidence of vile anti-Semitism in active circles of the Green Party is deeply troubling. It’s time for Zack Polanski to call it out for what it is and take action against those involved.

“This behaviour isn’t progressive, nor does it represent hope. It’s quite simply toxic, divisive, and doesn’t belong in mainstream politics or our society.”

Kevin Hollinrake, the chairman of the Conservative Party, added: “The language used in this group chat is utterly appalling and has no place in any civilised political party.

“The Greens appear to be drifting into a pattern of tolerating anti-Semitism, failing to confront even the most blatant expressions of hatred. They must act urgently. Describing any group as an ‘abomination’ on the basis of their faith should never be tolerated, full stop.”

The Green Party was approached for comment, but declined to say whether it had launched an investigation or removed any members as a result of the findings.

HUGE SUPPORT FOR GREEN PARTY AMONG UNDER 30S

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Upgrade to a paid subscription and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! Including the book “Project Phoenix UK”.

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers to my substack receive FOUR free ebooks (PDF files). After subscribing, go to the article below to download them. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!