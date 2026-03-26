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https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/03/26/former-spy-chiefs-criticise-starmer-failure-proscribe-irgc/

Former spy chiefs criticise Starmer over failure to proscribe IRGC

Retired directors from MI6, MI5 and GCHQ alarmed at ‘reluctance’ to ban Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Con Coughlin. Rozina Sabur

Published 26 March 2026

Former intelligence chiefs have attacked Sir Keir Starmer for failing to proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

In a rare breach of convention, retired directors from MI6, MI5 and GCHQ have come forward to express their alarm about the “Government’s continued reluctance” to ban the IRGC.

Writing for The Telegraph, the former intelligence chiefs said proscription was a “necessary step” to curb the organisation’s activity in the UK and signal that Britain was “prepared to defend its own security and democratic institutions”.

They warned that the Government’s “continued hesitancy” on the issue “risks leaving us strategically exposed” as the Islamic Republic continues its stranglehold over the Strait of Hormuz and missile strikes against US and UK military assets.

The intervention comes after an Iranian-linked group claimed responsibility for an anti-Semitic firebomb attack in north London in the early hours of Monday.

Last week, two Iranian men were charged in a separate case with spying for Tehran over the alleged surveillance of Jewish people in London.

The group of former high-ranking British intelligence officials acknowledged that “speaking publicly is not the norm for our profession”, but said they “now feel compelled to act”.

“Iranian state actors and their proxies are already active inside the UK,” they said.

Sir Keir supported a ban while in opposition. However, in government, he was advised it was legally challenging to ban organisations that are arms of a state.

The Foreign Office and MI6 are also believed to remain sceptical about proscribing the IRGC, amid fears it would sever diplomatic channels.

But in their open letter to The Telegraph, the former senior spies argued that neither argument held water.

“If the obstacle is legal, then the law must be changed,” they wrote.

“The diplomatic argument – that proscription would reduce Britain’s influence in Tehran – is equally unconvincing.

“In reality, Britain today exercises negligible influence over Iran. If anything, the dynamic increasingly operates in the opposite direction.”

They further pointed out that the UK’s key allies, including the US and the EU, have already proscribed the organisation.

“If the UK plans to resist criticism for refusing to help our US allies secure the Strait of Hormuz, it would be prudent to head off the impression of equivocation and weakness on the whole Iran file,” they added.

They join a growing chorus of calls to proscribe the IRGC since the group played a leading role in the brutal suppression of pro-democracy protests in Iran earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Lord Blunkett, the former Labour home secretary, also called, in The Telegraph, on Sir Keir to “accelerate” plans for new legislation which would enable ministers to proscribe state organisations, including the IRGC as a whole.

Security analysts have cautioned that the conflict in the Middle East risks increasing the number of attacks carried out by the IRGC and its criminal proxies in Britain, adding to an already large caseload.

Sir Ken McCallum, MI5’s director-general, revealed in October that the security service had stopped more than 20 Iran-linked plots on British soil in the last year. Intelligence sources anticipated that number would only increase amid the current conflict.

The IRGC is considered the primary exporter of Iranian-linked terrorism abroad, acting as a “praetorian guard” military force in Iran, swearing loyalty to the supreme leader personally and acting independently of the army.

This month, the global terrorism index said the elite military unit was linked to 157 terrorist plots across 15 countries in the past five years.

Its study warned the power vacuum resulting from the death of Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader, meant the IRGC was “acting autonomously, resulting in unpredictable behaviour”.

The IRGC is also alleged to be behind a concerted campaign against Iranian dissidents living in Britain.

On Wednesday, Sir Iain Duncan Smith once again demanded that Sir Keir proscribe the IRGC in light of the current conflict.

The former Conservative leader said: “A very simple question. We are now at war with Iran whether we like it or not. The reality for us, therefore, is we have never dealt with this organisation.

“I simply ask the Prime Minister, can he make the decision now that he will proscribe this brutal bunch of thugs and send them packing or arrest them or put them in jail, now, right now, get rid of this organisation.”

Sir Keir responded: “It is really important and serious. He knows we have sanctioned the IRGC in its entirety... The existing proscription powers are not designed for a state organisation but we do keep this under review, as did the last government.”

Proscription has greater implications than previous sanction measures the UK has applied to senior IRGC figures, such as asset freezes and travel bans.

The move would make it a crime to belong to or express support for the organisation, including through physical displays such as chanting and placards.

The power to ban groups ultimately rests with Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary.

However, the Government has instead backed a hybrid model drawn up by Jonathan Hall KC, the independent reviewer of terror legislation, who proposed more targeted powers under a new law banning foreign government agencies such as the IRGC.

But it has given no timeline for when that legislation will be introduced.

OPEN LETTER BY RETIRED SECURITY CHIEFS

Proscribe the IRGC

SIR – We write as a group of retired British intelligence and security officials with more than a century of combined experience working on the Middle East and counter-terrorism at the most senior levels of government. Speaking publicly is not the norm for our profession, but we are deeply troubled by the Government’s continued reluctance to fulfil a pledge made while in opposition to proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation. We now feel compelled to act.

Iranian state actors and their proxies are already active in Britain. In October 2025, MI5 confirmed that more than 20 Iran-linked plots posing potentially lethal threats had been disrupted on British soil in the previous year, with similar reports in earlier years. Iran’s targets in the UK include dissidents, journalists, regime opponents, Israelis and Jews, and more broadly government, travel and universities. Iranian intelligence services have also shown willingness to employ criminal proxies to conduct surveillance, intimidation and violent action.

Alongside this hard security threat sits a wider ecosystem of influence: propaganda networks, coordinated demonstrations and the amplification of divisive narratives online. The recent Al Quds Day demonstration in London illustrated how such mobilisation can inflame tensions and corrode community cohesion.

At the same time, financial and organisational networks linked to the IRGC continue to exploit the openness of the UK – through charities, property ownership and other infrastructure – to raise funds and extend influence.

The Yemeni Houthis, who have recently waged a terrorist campaign against civilian shipping in the Red Sea, are another proxy of the IRGC. Predictably, the Government has failed to ban them or their propaganda channel, Al-Masirah TV.

Ministers argue that there are legal and diplomatic reasons for not doing so. We disagree. If the obstacle is legal, then the law must be changed. Parliament has amended terrorism legislation before when the national interest required it. The diplomatic argument – that proscription would reduce Britain’s influence in Tehran – is unconvincing. Britain today exercises negligible influence over Iran. If anything, the dynamic increasingly operates in the opposite direction.

At a time when Britain’s closest partners, including the United States and European allies, have taken firmer positions, continued hesitancy risks leaving us strategically exposed. If the UK plans to resist criticism for refusing to help our American allies secure the Strait of Hormuz, it would be prudent to head off the impression of equivocation and weakness on the whole Iran file.

Proscribing the IRGC will not resolve every aspect of the challenge posed by Iran. But it is a necessary step in limiting the organisation’s ability to operate in the UK, and signalling that Britain stands with its allies and is prepared to defend its own security and democratic institutions.

Names and addresses supplied

SIR IAIN DUNCAN SMITH

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2026/01/11/britain-must-more-take-on-ayatollah-enforcers/

Britain must do more to take on the ayatollahs’ enforcers

From Tehran to London, the IRGC administers tyranny – we can no longer afford to look away

Published 11 January 2026

These huge protests in Iran against the governing theocracy of the ayatollahs in Tehran are deeply moving.

This is the fifth time that people have taken to the streets to protest against their government since the start of the millennium and in each case, the government has cracked down on the protesters with increasing violence.

Whether it was because of blatant election fraud, economic hardship or even the death in custody of Mahsa Amini (who had failed to wear her hijab), Iranians desperately want change.

These protests now are aimed directly against the rule of the ayatollahs and they in return have responded with violence on a huge scale. Despite shutting down the internet in an attempt to silence the protesters, still the demonstrators show incredible ingenuity in getting their messages out.

And what we see as a result is horrific. Stories of hospitals being unable to cope as so many dead bodies arrive and those wounded having been assaulted in such life-threatening ways.

Yet this has always been the way of this terrible regime. Time after time, with no regard for human life and in the pursuit of their own survival, they lay waste to so many people whose only hope is for freedom.

Still, in all of this, the ability of the ayatollahs to crack down rests on one key group of men. Those who are the government’s enforcers, and the key tool of the ayatollahs in maintaining their control. They are the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

It is the IRGC who are responsible for so much of the violence, torture and killings of the protesters. Yet it doesn’t stop there.

They also operate in the UK and other Western countries. It is here where they foment radical Islam, where they threaten Iranian dissidents and spy on those who criticise the Iranian regime.

In an interview on the BBC Anoosheh Ashoori pointed out that whilst being held in prison in Iran and being tortured, his family was spied on in the UK. Sadly, it’s not new – Iranians in the UK have told the British Government just how threatened they feel every day by the IRGC actions on the streets of our cities.

When we look at the IRGC, we should do so with open eyes and see not just an organisation that cracks down on its own people but which for decades has been at the heart of sponsoring terrorism abroad, as part of its determination to export the Islamic revolution. Even here in the UK, as we watch what is unfolding in Iran, we can see the hand of the IRGC active amongst us.

Sir Kier Starmer’s Government, in response to what is happening in Iran has said that they are concerned about the violence and has called on the Iranian government to show restraint, which the Iranian regime is certainly not going to heed. Surely, we can do more.

It is vital, as Kemi Badenoch has said, that those in the regime responsible for the violence unfolding on Iran’s streets should never be permitted to enter the UK, and that none slip through the net and enter the asylum system by crossing the Channel. She is right but there is I believe more that can be done to help.

In delivering such a block on entry, one of the best ways would be to proscribe the IRGC.

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