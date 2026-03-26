Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
Mar 26

Starmer won’t do it because he is an enemy agent himself .

His government’s life depends on muslim votes , so expect the Church of England to be banned by him before the IRGC .

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hellish 2050
Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Mar 26

Good! More and more people will hopefully come forward and denounce those that are destroying your country.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hellish 2050 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture