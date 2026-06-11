Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
41m

HUH. Sounds like the USAID program here in the States. When DOGE went in upon Trump's second term, they found all kinds of fraud and waste and Elon Musk's team of amazingly gifted computer guys (and Vivek Ramaswamay) did a bang up job of rooting out so much. And then it stopped. I don't know why. I want them back going thru every department in our fucking deep state corrupted govt. Trump can only root out so much, he has done a decent job, but it won't get finished if the Right (for lack of a better descriptor) doesn't keep the White House and Congress.

Good luck there in UK - is there a fix in for this?

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Janet Syme's avatar
Janet Syme
1h

Yet again nobody will be held accountable, imagine how many hospitals, prisons, schools and infrastructure could have been built with this money.

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