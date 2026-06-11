Even more examples of incompetence by governments.

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https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/06/08/revealed-britain-paid-billions-to-terrorists-and-gangsters/

Billions in aid handed to terrorists and criminals

Secret dossier reveals foreign aid and Covid relief loans were appropriated by gangs and hostile states

Rozina Sabur National Security Editor

Published 08 June 2026

Terrorists, hostile states and gangsters have been given more than £28bn of taxpayers’ money, including through aid payments, according to a secret government report.

The Telegraph can reveal details of a dossier showing that billions of pounds went to organised crime, with millions going to Russia and Islamic State.

It demonstrates that foreign aid and Covid relief loans were appropriated on a vast scale by Britain’s enemies, with the money beyond reach and those who took it unpunished.

More than £28bn ended up in the hands of those wishing to harm Britain between 2015 and 2021, according to the report, which was commissioned and produced by the Cabinet Office but was buried during the previous government.

Sources said it was never made public to save the government from the political embarrassment of revealing the huge scale of misdirected funds.

The Telegraph can reveal the existence of the document, believed to be the first assessment of how much taxpayer money has gone on to fund national security threats. It includes:

Grants given to companies linked to the Russian state

Covid loans sent to Islamic State terrorists

Investment in research for companies linked to the Chinese military

Rebecca Harding, of the Centre for Economic Security, said the dossier should be a wake-up call that “economic warfare and economic security are more important than ever before – there have been threats from adversaries, state actors and non-state actors that go through the business system”.

She added: “One of the problems is we have assumed that everybody wants the same thing as us. What we haven’t realised is, when it comes to other countries... [some] want to project their economic power in a way that undermines our economic power.

“It is economic warfare, and we have been naive about all of this.”

Other instances involved Covid relief grants being funnelled to Islamic State in Syria, and government counter-terrorism funding inadvertently handed to extremists espousing anti-Western ideology.

A large proportion of the misappropriated funds went to criminal gangs, including human-traffickers claiming housing benefits and disability allowances.

Sources said they believed there was also some overlap between some of the organised crime groups and hostile states. They said there had been a concerted effort to obtain British public funds made by an organised crime network linked to Eastern Europe.

The gang was backed by a hostile state to encourage illegal immigration into the UK, sources said. They declined to give further details, citing sensitivities surrounding the intelligence.

Significant sums also went to financing terrorism, malign states and domestic threats.

Doubts about due diligence

The report was commissioned by security officials in 2023 and intended to be shared with mandarins across government, including in the Foreign Office.

It was ordered after it had emerged that government rescue packages issued during the Covid pandemic had been subject to widespread fraud.

However, it brought to light problems with government grant processes more broadly and raised questions about the due diligence conducted on grantees.

The findings of the Cabinet Office internal report were so damning that officials decided not to disclose it.

Tom Keatinge, of the Rusi think tank, co-wrote a report on the issue in 2021 which called the lack of attention “given to fraud in the national security dialogue increasingly perverse” and called for a “greater role for the government intelligence architecture”.

He told The Telegraph: “We have a history in the UK, more so probably than anywhere else in Europe, of government and industry respecting each other’s boundaries.”

But he added that, given the nature of today’s threat, there was “a need to be more cautious about who is involved in projects that the government is funding, clearly. This is a repeated and very public advice provided by the security service”.

‘ATM for terrorists’

Mr Keatinge said there were “lots of examples” of the benefits system becoming an “ATM for terrorists”, although he said the agencies distributing the funds had become more alert to that risk.

He said the management of the Covid loan scheme was also “pretty disastrous”, adding: “If there’s a loophole, anyone can use that loophole – criminals, terrorists, anyone just making a quick buck.”

In December, a report to Parliament found that taxpayers had lost £10.9bn to fraud and error during the previous government’s pandemic response.

Tom Hayhoe, the Covid counter-fraud commissioner, blamed weak accountability, bad-quality data and poor contracting for the losses.

Specialist fraud recovery teams have been established to track down suspected fraudsters and recover funds from pandemic-era loans.

Sources within the national security community expressed frustration that similar scrutiny had not been applied to other areas of government funding.

While some checks on the grants process have been strengthened, concerns remain that stringent due diligence is not being carried out. Security sources said it remained unclear where responsibility to consider national security concerns around grants lay within government.

The secret report was compiled by systematically assessing government grants between 2015 and 2021, consulting academics and think tanks, and using open-source reporting on foreign aid fraud.

The total misappropriated funds represented a small fraction of the total grant awards over the period, and the introduction of the National Security Investment Act has put further guardrails in place.

During the relevant period, Britain had one of the highest aid budgets in the world, with a commitment to spending 0.7 per cent of gross national income on foreign aid.

Figures released by the Department for International Development suggested the UK provided developing countries with £12.1bn in 2015, £13.4bn in 2016, £14.1bn in 2017, £14.6bn in 2018 and £15.2bn in 2019.

The amount fell with the outbreak of Covid, with £14.5bn provided in 2020 and £11.4bn in 2021. In 2021, the Conservative government announced it would reduce spending to 0.5 per cent of gross national income, citing the economic impact of the pandemic. Labour has pledged to restore spending to 0.7 per cent as soon as fiscal circumstances allow.

‘It is a threat to national security’

Prof Nicholas Ryder, a former adviser to the home affairs select committee and an expert on terrorism financing at Cardiff University, said the findings were “staggering”, and added that “the link between fraud and terrorist financing is very clear”.

He said: “The major problem with the UK stance is that the Government fails to recognise that particular connection between fraud and terrorist financing.

“It is a threat to national security… the threat is acknowledged, but sadly, at a policy level from successive governments, that link appears not to be joined up.”

Prof Ryder said countries such as the US and Australia devoted far more resources than Britain to using fraud investigations as a mechanism to disrupt terrorism. He suggested more collaboration was needed between the UK’s financial and security agencies, including HMRC and MI5.

In response to The Telegraph’s findings, he said it was “no surprise that there is public sector fraud” and pointed to his own research, which found serious fraud in pandemic relief programmes.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “This Government is taking unprecedented action to tackle public sector fraud, having saved over £7.5bn of taxpayer money in the past year through aggressive fraud prevention and recovery.

“By using better data and hiring more expert investigators, we are now finding and stopping this fraud faster than ever before.”

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