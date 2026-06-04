Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
4h

What happened to Henry is heartbreaking and so unjust. I hope those responsible will be prosecuted.

Reply
Share
Mfyffe's avatar
Mfyffe
4hEdited

CRT and DEI need to be formally binned from our institutions. Let's see what arguments there will be against that; as some may fight against losing first tier status in the two-tier system.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hellish 2050 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture