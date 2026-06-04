TELEGRAPH ARTICLE

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/06/03/anti-white-racism-is-real-and-its-been-corrupting-britain/

Anti-white racism is real, and there’ll be more Henry Nowaks until it’s crushed

Critical race theory has taken us from Martin Luther King’s inspiring vision of a colour-blind society to today

Allister Heath is the Editor of The Sunday Telegraph, a position he has held since April 2017.

Published 03 June 2026

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream … that one day… little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers … when all of God’s children will be able to sing with new meaning. ‘My country, ’tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing …’” – Martin Luther King, Jr, 1963

There is no better manifesto for modern Britain than King’s speech, especially after the horrifying death of Henry Nowak.

King’s spellbinding, timeless oratory, his philosophy of hope, progress and redemption, his meritocratic, colourblind liberalism, his quest for a post-racial patriotism centred around a shared belief in the oneness of the human soul and the power of freedom: every woke police chief, quangocrat and politician should be made to listen to it, to understand it, and to commit it to memory.

For a while, King’s dream felt achievable. Progress in the fight against racism was tough-going, and often only partial, but we were moving in the right direction. Prejudice against black and brown people was declining, intermarriage was rising, minorities were prospering, tensions were diminishing.

Then something changed: our elites lost the plot. They abandoned King’s commonsensical anti-racism. They started, over a 30-year period, to turn a blind eye, or even to justify, anti-white racism. This was not about “over-compensating” for past wrongs: it was about replacing one form of racism by another.

The reason? Labour and Tories alike were adopting the nostrums of critical race theory (CRT), a far-Left, anti-white, post-modern ideology incompatible with Western civilisation.

Often dubbed “wokery”, CRT rejects the existence of objective reality (racism is in the eye of the beholder), of rationalism (evidence and proof are not required), of universalism (race is essentialised) and of any possibility of progress.

Western societies are deemed racist by definition, hotbeds of power imbalances and exploitation, even if nobody is actually racist. Intent is irrelevant: non-white minorities are inevitably oppressed by the white majority (which also includes Jews and other “white-adjacent” groups). The “power dynamics” are rigged.

King is viewed as a victim of Marxist false consciousness, a useful idiot for the “white supremacist” camp (anybody that disagrees with wokery), a traitor even. His colour-blind ideal is dismissed as a tool to perpetuate “systemic inequity”. Any “disparate impact” from any policy – such as laws against shoplifting – on different racial groups is deemed proof of discrimination. All differential outcomes are bad.

CRT rejects equality for “equity”, which must be imposed through re-education and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programmes.

The result? Instead of arguing that race should be irrelevant, our companies, schools and police have become more race conscious. We were told that real justice required differential treatment. Rather than requiring immigrants to join British society, the UK’s deficiencies were highlighted. Instead of promoting on merit, there was a push for “reverse” discrimination.

You will hear this approach described as “anti-racism”, but don’t fall for the Orwellian newspeak. Woke “anti-racism” is like having the Ministry of Peace in charge of war and the Ministry of Truth spreading lies.

Critical theory’s great entryism came in 1999 with Sir William Macpherson’s report into the death of Stephen Lawrence. That case rightly outraged Middle England, and exposed just how endemic anti-black racism still was in our society.

But while well-intentioned, correct about prejudice within the police and useful in many ways, Macpherson made two fatal concessions to CRT that continue to plague policing today.

It described the police not as infected by a racist culture, which it was, but as “institutionally racist”, a woke technical term coined by Stokely Carmichael (aka, Kwame Ture) and Charles Hamilton in Black Power: The Politics of Liberation. The term implies acceptance of CRT’s nonsense, including that racism against whites is impossible; Carmichael was a rabid anti-Semite (“The only good Zionist is a dead Zionist,” he said) and a racial separatist.

The second error was to adopt the view that a racist incident was “any incident which is perceived to be racist by the victim or any other person”. Yes, this meant police could no longer ignore prejudice, but that wasn’t the right way of achieving such a necessary change.

Macpherson’s policy was inspired by CRT’s rejection of objective reality, it helped birth the inane concept of (subjective) non-crime hate incidents, and may explain some of the circumstances surrounding the Nowak scandal.

The police believed the non-white killer Vickrum Digwa, who they treated as a victim after he lied about being racially abused, while they refused to believe Nowak when he said he had been stabbed as he lay, in handcuffs, succumbing from knife wounds.

There will be more such horrors unless we root out this abominable ideology, which completed its infection of our institutions after the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter psychosis.

Take the National Police Chiefs Council’s Anti-Racism Strategy, written by woke fanatics. Its evidently CRT-inspired “commitment to racial equity” means “producing equality of policing outcomes for people from different ethnic groups by responding to individuals and communities according to their specific needs, circumstances and experiences … It does not mean treating everyone ‘the same’ or being ‘colour blind’ (racial equality).” Two-tier policing is on open display.

As a matter of urgency, all CRT and DEI must be extirpated from British policing. We need a genuine struggle against racism, correctly defined, not a woke “anti-racism” that promotes racial animosity and division.

Nowak was just the latest scandal. Valdo Calocane, the killer, was not committed to psychiatric hospital amid worries about an “over-representation of young black males in detention”. When a headmistress flagged Axel Rudakubana as a risk, she was accused of “racially profiling” Rudakubana; he went on to murder little girls at a Taylor Swift dance class.

The pathological leniency towards anti-Semitic chants and activity can also be blamed on CRT’s rationalising of anti-Jewish hate. Our inability to tackle rape gangs – many of which were of Pakistani descent and targeted white girls – was partly caused by CRT.

For those of us who detest racial prejudice of every kind, who crave a colour-blind society, there is only one solution: we must ditch critical race theory, banish two-tier policing, and turn King’s dream into reality.

/ end of Telegraph article

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