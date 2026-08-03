Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
3h

Thank you for enlightening the public about the cult of death.

There's one sentence in your post that I question:

"Salvation is by grace through faith in the finished work of Christ, not by the coercive purification of the community."

I believe you should rephrase this sentence. It's no so accurate taking into consideration the past 2000 years of Jewish persecution.

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
3h

Thanks, excellent piece which explains a lot, including why it’s virtually impossible to reform Islam. It’s partly that to criticise Muhammad and the doctrines would be blasphemy and it’s partly fear.

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