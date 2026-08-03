I came across this informative post on X.

My question: can we encourage more of it? Suggestions in the comments please.

NOTE: I did not write the article below, I simply copied the whole post from X. I do not necessarily endorse or agree with the whole of it. And please see the comment by my regular and respected reader “The Holy Land News”. They have highlighted a problem with the post.

FOUND ON X

Takfir Ideology: The Doctrine That Turns Muslim Against Muslim in the Name of Purity

Takfir is the Islamic practice of declaring another Muslim a kafir (unbeliever or apostate). Once the declaration is made, the person loses the legal and religious protections that Islam grants to fellow Muslims. In its most consistent and devout application, this opens the door to their blood being shed. Takfir is not a modern invention. It is a direct outgrowth of the Quran’s binary division of the world into believers and unbelievers and of the early Muslim practice of treating those who left the community or refused its demands as enemies.

Quranic Roots

The Quran repeatedly addresses those who turn back from the religion or fail to support its military and political project.

Quran 4:89 states: “They wish you would disbelieve as they disbelieved so you would be alike. So do not take from among them allies until they emigrate for the cause of allah. But if they turn away, then seize them and kill them wherever you find them and take not from among them any ally or helper.”

The plain meaning targets those who refuse to fully join the Muslim cause. Salafi-jihadists read it as authorization to treat insufficiently committed Muslims as legitimate targets.

Quran 5:54 warns: “O you who have believed, whoever of you should revert from his religion—allah will bring forth a people He will love and who will love Him…”

The verse assumes that abandonment of the faith is a real and punishable reality. Classical and modern interpreters have linked it to the broader body of rulings that prescribe death for the apostate.

Quran 9:73 commands: “O Prophet, fight against the disbelievers and the hypocrites and be harsh upon them.”

Hypocrites (munafiqun) are those who claim Islam outwardly while undermining it. Takfir provides the mechanism for identifying and removing them.

These verses, combined with the well-attested Hadith that the blood of a Muslim is protected except for three cases—including the one who leaves his religion—form the textual foundation. The most devout do not treat them as historical relics. They treat them as standing orders.

Historical Development and Modern Expansion

Early generations applied takfir with relative restraint, largely against open rebels or those who denied core doctrines. The medieval scholar Ibn Taymiyyah expanded its political use when he declared the Mongol rulers apostates because they governed by their own law rather than full Sharia, even after they professed Islam. That precedent proved decisive.

In the twentieth century, Sayyid Qutb and later Salafi-jihadist ideologues radicalized the concept. Any Muslim ruler who failed to implement comprehensive Sharia, any Muslim who participated in democratic systems, any Muslim who allied with non-Muslim powers, and entire populations that tolerated such arrangements could be declared kafir. Groups such as Takfir wal-Hijra, al-Qaeda, and the Islamic State turned this into operational doctrine. ISIS applied it on an industrial scale, slaughtering fellow Muslims by the thousands in Iraq and Syria for the crime of insufficient purity.

Real-World Consequences

Takfir produces a purity spiral. Once the principle is accepted that only the most rigorous interpretation counts as true Islam, every compromise becomes evidence of apostasy. This legitimizes internal warfare, the assassination of Muslim officials, and the targeting of Muslim civilians who refuse to submit to the jihadist program. It also explains why Salafi-jihadist groups kill far more Muslims than non-Muslims: the near enemy (insufficiently devout Muslims and their governments) must be purified before the far enemy can be fully confronted.

The only real difference among Muslims is their level of devoutness. The most devout follow the texts literally, carrying out violence, child marriage, and conquest. Less devout ones may stop short of terrorism but still support Sharia, protest for jihadist causes, or quietly work to replace Western laws with Islamic rule. Even seemingly secular Muslims attend mosques that can be radicalized overnight by a single fiery imam, turning the whole community toward full adherence. In the West the same logic fuels radicalization. Young Muslims are taught that the surrounding society is jahiliyyah (pre-Islamic ignorance) and that Muslims who integrate or reject violence are traitors. The result is a permanent internal threat that cannot be reduced to poverty or foreign policy. This isn't a religion of peace with a few bad apples. It's one doctrine that produces varying degrees of threat depending on how seriously it's followed.

Biblical Contrast

Christianity recognizes false teachers and permits the church to exclude those who deny core doctrines (Titus 3:10; 2 John 10). It never authorizes the killing of apostates or heretics. Jesus rebuked the disciples for wanting to call down fire on those who rejected Him (Luke 9:54–55). The New Testament assigns the sword to the civil magistrate for the punishment of civil crimes (Romans 13:1–4), not to believers for the enforcement of religious purity. Salvation is by grace through faith in the finished work of Christ, not by the coercive purification of the community.

Takfir is therefore the logical instrument of a system that equates political and military dominance with true religion. It turns the demand for pure monotheism into a license for perpetual internal and external violence. The most devout practitioners simply obey the texts as written. Any serious response must begin by recognizing that fact without evasion.

/ end of X post

The post describes the significance of Sayyid Qutb. Purely for educational purposes, and not in any way to endorse it, here is his key book:

BOOK: MILESTONES

‘Sayyid Qutb was an outstanding personality from amongst the great figures of Islamic thought, from the men of contemporary Islamic Awakening….He possessed the true Imaanic stance, a person of Jihad, struggle, sacrifice, and sincerity to the Ummah. He enriched the Islamic heritage with masterpieces of work from literature and thought.’ Shaykh Ahmed Fareed, Mawaaqif Imaaniyah ‘Sayyid Qutb (in) his now-celebrated book, Ma’alim fi’l-tareeq (Milestones)……..denounces the existing order in Muslim societies as Jahiliyyahh, provides guidelines for Muslim activists and describes the steps they must take to establish a society based on divine guidance.’ Zafar Bangash, Institute of Contemporary Islamic Thought ‘….We heard that the death sentence….on Imam Shahid Sayyid Qutb…..had been carried out….Such a great loss. Sayyid Qutb….a man who held fast to his religion, trusting in Allah’s victory. Read Milestones to find out why Sayyid (Qutb) was executed.’ Zainab al-Ghazali, Return of the Pharaoh JIHAD “...according to the explanation by Imam Ibn Qayyim, the Muslims were first restrained from fighting; then they were permitted to fight; then they were commanded to fight against the aggressors; and finally they were commanded to fight against all the polytheists.”

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/sayyid-qutb/milestones/paperback/product-445wqw.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/milestones/ebook/product-p69zp78.html

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