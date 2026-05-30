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STANDARD PAID SUBSCRIBERS

Paid subscribers at the standard rate receive four free ebooks (PDF files), including the really key and I think unique Abrogated Koran. Paid subscription is well worth it for that ebook alone. After subscribing, the second part of this article is unlocked for you, and you will then be able to click on the four “Download” buttons for the ebooks:

SUPER SUBSCRIBERS

Super subscribers (also known as Founders) receive ALL of the ebooks (PDF files) shown in this graphic, and several more not shown.

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A BIG THANK YOU!

Your support is very much appreciated. It is vital for me to be able to persevere with this serious task.

As you can see from my articles, I am regularly contacting public figures in order to awaken them to the reality of the threat that we face. This is time consuming.

I am also in the process of writing more books.

Be sure to check the book catalogue: