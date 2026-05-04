TOTAL SUBSCRIBERS

This Substack grew slowly initially, from its start at the end of July 2025. Then started increasing rapidly from early September 2025 until early January 2026. Since then it has continued growing, but at a fairly slow but steady pace.

Paid subscriber graph is much more steppy than the above, but broadly follows it.

As of today, 4th May 2026 there are 36 paid subscribers and 564 total (paid and unpaid)

The paid thus are 6.4% of the total.

I am extremely grateful that the paid subscribers are supporting my work to save Western civilisation from Islam. Without your support I would have had to give up already. As you know, I have been cancelled from the mainstream workplace. It is extremely tough trying to survive after being cancelled.

WHAT IS NEEDED?

I do live very frugally and carefully, but I do still have outgoings and just the usual day to day living expenses.

To cover my expenses I need around 5x as many paid subscribers.

That is around 180.

So if not even half of the current free subscribers would upgrade to paid then that would put an end to my money worries.

Can you do it?

It is only £5 per month. Or £50 per year. Or Super Subscribers can choose a larger figure. And current paid standard rate subscribers can upgrade to Super, of course!

I don’t like to have to ask, but it is no joke now.

Book sales also help. The above figure of 180 does assume that I also have book sales. It really helps to spread the word if people purchase books, and give them to friends and relatives. Maybe to colleagues if you trust them, but warning: doing so may get you fired from your job! It is really tough trying to survive after being cancelled from the workplace.

Those who wish to destroy us seem to have very large funding. Those who wish to preserve that which is good and decent are operating on a shoestring.

COMPARISON WITH OTHER SUBSTACKS

This is a very small Substack compared with others that discuss Islam. Of course, those with much higher subscriber numbers are also well known publicly.

I don’t ever expect to be operating at their level. For various reasons I need to keep my actual identity hidden.

That they do have such large followings does give me hope. That there are still very many people with the same concerns about the Islamisation of the West, who have not yet heard of my Substack or my books, and who would be delighted to become a subscriber here.

NUMBERS OF SUBSCRIBERS OF KEY PEOPLE

Melanie Phillips 44K

Douglas Murray 23K

Ayaan Hirsi Ali 51K

Matt Goodwin 92K

There are numerous others who have Substacks, but the above give a flavour of the numbers in this area.

If this Substack could reach say 10% of the above figures, say 2,000 to 9,000 then I think that should be achievable. In other words, around 10x the current reach.

How to do it?

You can greatly help…

ASKING FOR YOUR HELP TO SPREAD THE WORD

It is quite straightforward.

If you have your own Substack, please mention this one in your articles, and include a link to it.

When you place comments on other Substacks, please just put a link to one of my articles. Of course it should be on topic.

Use the search facility, magnifying glass at the top right, to find one of my articles of relevance.

Searching for the word “antisemitism”, there are numerous articles to choose from:

“Civil war”:

etc.

And do mention my books! “Concise Islam” is one of the popular titles, as well as the “Abrogated Koran”.

Particularly if you are a paid subscriber to another substack, where it is necessary to be a paid subscriber to add a comment there, it is greatly valuable that you invite them over here!

It is a funny sort of world that we live in.

I do still have some hope for the UK, however bleak it may seem at the moment. Truth and good moral values are on our side, not on the side of Islam, or on the side of the useful idiot enablers of Islam.

Truth must prevail, for the sake of the younger generation. A child born in the UK today, 2026, will have to endure a Muslim majority around the year 2065 - 2070. In other words, when they are 39 - 44 years old. They do not deserve to be second class citizens, in the land of their ancestors. It is our urgent task to prevent this happening.

And you can help! Very materially help.

Thank you for persevering. Thank you for being supportive.

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Upgrade to a paid subscription and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! Including the book “Project Phoenix UK”.

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers to my substack receive FOUR free ebooks (PDF files). After subscribing, go to the article below to download them. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!