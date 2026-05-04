Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
2h

This work is incredibly important. We are in an existential crisis. We owe it to the people who came before us, to do what we can to hand over a decent country, to the people who come after us.

I was lucky enough to know my grandfather who fought in World War I. He did the full 4 years.

He was shot, gassed, taken prisoner, and mistakenly reported as "Killed in Action". On the 1st July 1916 we had the first day of the Battle of the Somme. 19,000 British troops died on this day.

60,000 were injured.

As for "spreading the word", more and more people are waking up. But we need to coordinate our efforts. I'm sure the people who run the paper "The Light" would run a relevant story and promote this Substack. This paper was started with just £5k back in September 2020. At the height of the Covid crazyness it had a circulation of over 300k. Today it has a circulation of over 100k.

https://thelightpaper.co.uk/

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